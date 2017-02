© Yuya Shino / Reuters

Despite a worldwide refugee crisis, and pressure from opposition politicians and human rights groups, Japan remains one of the most unwelcoming countries for refugees - only 28 were given asylum in 2016, after 27 in 2015, the latest statistics reveal.Among those allowed to settle in Japan in 2016 were a total of seven Afghans, four Ethiopians and three Eritreans, while most applications came from Indonesia, Nepal and the Philippines, Reuters said. A further 97 people received residence permits on humanitarian grounds, without obtaining the refugee designation.The Japanese government has not commented on the yet-to-be released document.Last week, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe refused opposition calls to join in the condemnation of Donald Trump's ban on arrivals from seven troubled Muslim-majority states, calling it an "domestic matter." The Japanese Justice Ministry announced this month that it would streamline the refugee application process, in the face of a growing backlog, allowing local officials to implement decisions without having to refer to the Justice Ministry. Repeat applications, which are overwhelmingly rejected, will now also go through a separate track.In one concession, starting from this year, Japan will accept 20 Syrian students annually, for five years, and each will be allowed to bring their family, and settle in the country after finishing their studies. The total number of Syrian newcomers is expected to reach 300 by 2021.For the next three years, Japan also pledged $2.8 billion in financial aid to tackle the refugee crisis. The country contributed $165 million to the UN Refugee Commission (UNHCR) in the past year, more than any other individual state bar the US and Germany. But in contrast, Germany granted asylum to over 250,000 refugees last year, more than a third of those who applied.Despite the presence of significant and long-resident ethnic minorities on its shores, Japanese politicians and public figures pride themselves on the ethnic homogeneity of their state, and consider citizenship a privilege that should only be granted to those who have fully integrated.