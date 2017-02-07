Puppet Masters
China to dominate world economy over next three decades, US to fall behind India, Russia will lead Europe, says report
RT
Tue, 07 Feb 2017 18:05 UTC
Russia will become the leading European economy ahead of Germany, UK, and Italy with GDP of $7 trillion, according to a PwC report.
PwC concluded that by 2050, China's GDP would reach $58.5 trillion, India, over $44 trillion, while the US will have a $34.1 trillion economy.
Given a robust annual growth of four to five percent, Vietnam, the Philippines and Nigeria are predicted to make the greatest move up the GDP rankings.
Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) is an economic theory that compares different countries' currencies through a market "basket of goods" approach. PPP determines the economic productivity and standards of living of various countries over a period. Since market exchange rates fluctuate substantially, many economists consider PPP as a more precise way of estimating a country's economy.
Comment: The way things are shaping out, the US and Europe would be lucky to fall to such positions. The decline will likely be much more drastic.
Reader Comments
Revolucionar · 2017-02-07T19:50:17Z
exponential growth is impossible.
Quote of the Day
Conscious faith is freedom. Emotional faith is slavery. Mechanical faith is foolishness.
- G. I. Gurdjieff
Recent Comments
Let's hope she can fix a bit the education system in the US. Especially in public schools. The level of the graduates is dismal.
exponential growth is impossible.
Wonderful, Objective Analysis. I long ago put The Saker on my browser's bookmarks for that same reason. I love the quote "Shia ethos, is: "Every...
Lone wolf my as* ! Very frequently after the dust settles witnesses come forth saying it was more than one shooter. The lone wolf fairy tale is...
i don't blame turkey for being concerned about submarines or ships carrying seismic equipment. especially if they are in your territorial waters....
