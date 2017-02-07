The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed 892 terrorist targets near the Syrian town of al-Bab, according to the Russian General Staff.

"The jets of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed 892 terrorist targets near al-Bab," Chief of the General Staff's Main Operational Directorate Lt. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi said on Tuesday.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

Russia has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.