Syrian Army encircles 5,000 Daesh fighters in Al-Bab
Alexander Mercouris
The Duran
Mon, 06 Feb 2017 23:58 UTC
Reports are circulating - some of which are traceable to Jihadi sources - that fast advancing Syrian army forces have completed the encirclement of 5,000 ISIS fighters who are trapped in the strategic north Syrian town of Al-Bab.
If true then this begs the major question of whether the Syrian troops who have been advancing on Al-Bab from the south are coordinating with the Turkish troops who together with Turkey's Jihadi allies have been trying to take Al-Bab from the north.
One of the key reasons why ISIS has survived and grown in strength over the last few years is that conflicts between its 'enemies' have always prevented them from working together against it. Indeed some of ISIS's 'enemies' (Turkey for instance) have in the past tried to use the organisation for their own purposes.
If the Syrians and the Turks - backed in this case by the Russians - can be brought to fight ISIS together in Al-Bab, then with 5,000 of its fighters apparently trapped in the town the organisation could be facing its biggest ever military defeat in the Syrian war.
Whether the Syrians and the Turks - for so long enemies in the Syrian war - will however fight ISIS together in Al-Bab, or whether we will instead see a 'race for Al-Bab' between the Syrians and the Turks, which could easily play into ISIS's hands, remains to be seen. The fact that alongside the Turkish troops attacking Al-Bab are several thousand Turkish backed Jihadi fighters who are sworn enemies of the Syrian government can only complicate matters.
That ISIS's fighters in Al-Bab have let themselves get trapped in the town is a further sign that as the organisation comes under increasing pressure it is abandoning the mobile tactics which have up to now served it so well. Reports from Deir Ezzor speak of another major ISIS attack which was repulsed with heavy losses. It seems that just as in Al-Bab ISIS is now intent on defending territory, so in Deir Ezzor it is now intent on capturing territory, in both cases regardless of cost.
The apparent change in tactics is not easy to explain but it may have psychological reasons or may be the result of the death in battle of the best and most experienced ISIS commanders, with their replacements lacking the flair and flexibility that previously served the organisation so well.
Whatever the reason, there are now reports of ISIS for the first time in the Syrian war suffering from shortages of fighters, and being forced to send administrative and logistical staff from Raqqa to reinforce its fighters on the battlefields.
Comment: Sputnik reports the same:
President Bashar al-Assad's troops have sealed off a key supply route ISIS has used to funnel resources between al-Bab and Daesh positions in Iraq. A slew of airstrikes contributed to the effort, by leaving roads used to transport Daesh militants and supplies in ruins. At least one anti-Daesh commander told Reuters that the anti-Daesh alliance had al-Bab all but entirely encircled, which could pave way for the liberation of the city.
One "narrow" passage remains, the commander said, but the coalition now has most of it "within close firing range."
Turkey and Syria have not always been on the best terms, but a common ally in Daesh has galvanized troops to defeat terrorists in al-Bab. The Syrian Army has fought against the Free Syrian Army backed by Turkey, a NATO member, but Moscow has taken the lead to ensure Daesh is ousted. The coordination of anti-Daesh forces is organized by Moscow, whose efforts have focused on quelling provocations between the two sides. "It's not a simple job," Russian parliamentarian and deputy chairman of the Defense and Security Committee Franz Klintsevich said.
"We are working on the Syrian territory and cannot help but pursue such coordination," Klintsevich said. While the effort to organize fighters against the terrorists is filled with complexity, "it brings results," he said.
"It's clear the [Syrian government] is in a hurry to reach al-Bab," one FSA official said. The Syrian Army is hoping to make more progress to overtake al-Bab than Turkey, as al-Bab is a strategic area for Damascus.
...
The British-founded Syrian Human Rights Observatory noted on February 2 that Daesh had killed almost a dozen of its own members after in-fighting broke out near al-Bab.
