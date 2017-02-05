Poking out of the rock-hard ground and covered in snow, these Spanish vegetables haven't made it to our supermarket shelves
NOAA came out in 1974 and said get ready that a new cooling era on Earth will starve the population, then along comes the once in a 3000 year Grand Solar Maximum delaying what was thought a beginning of a new Little Ice Age in the late 1970's. Now its back, the cooling has begun, vegetable rationing in Europe from cold, New Zealand temperatures drop 1C and freezing smog engulfs Europe.


Sources