According to the poll results,Half of those polled oppose the US president's refugee ban, with 29 percent of those polled considering the ban a good idea.The poll revealed that 49 percent of UK citizens would be appalled or disappointed is a similar ban were adopted by the United Kingdom. A total of 27 percent said they would be delighted or pleased by it.The proposed state visit of Trump after his inauguration as the US president for a meeting with the Queen has provoked mass protests in the country and has seen nearly 1.7 million people sign a petition barring the visit. It follows the US president's order signed on January 27, according to which Syrian refugees are barred from entering the United States and a three-month block is put on any entrants from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Libya.