Trump's travel ban bars White Helmet leader attending Oscar
RT
Mon, 30 Jan 2017 12:27 UTC
Natasegara expressed her outrage over the new development in a statement: "They've been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize," she said. "These people are the bravest humanitarians on the planet, and the idea that they could not be able to come with us and enjoy that success is just abhorrent."
The travel ban for seven predominantly Muslim countries imposed by US President Donald Trump last week also affected acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, whose film The Salesman is nominated in the Foreign Language category, and Syrian woman Hala Kamil, the subject of Watani: My Homeland, another nomination for the short documentary award.
This is not the first time Saleh has been banned from entering the United States. In April 2016, he had to return to Istanbul after discovering that his visa had been cancelled by the US. This prevented him from receiving an award in Washington at a gala party supported by White Helmets sponsor USAID.
The White Helmets, who also call themselves the Syrian Civil Defense, have been touted as a non-political aid organization focused on saving lives in war-torn Syria. The Oscar-nominated documentary depicts them in line with that narrative.
Critics say it is a foreign-funded propaganda vehicle closely aligned with Islamist militant groups opposing the Syrian government. Members of the group have been accused of stealing vehicles, rescue equipment, and its very name from the government-run Syrian Civil Defense, an organization with a decades-long record of rescue operations in Syria.
Comment: The Soros-funded 'White Helmets' NGO is caught faking 'civilian casualties of Russian airstrikes' in Syria.
Reader Comments
ISIS has been thwarted in the Middle East, so they are probably trying to find an alternative strategy by infiltrating Western countries, lost among a sea of refugees. It makes sense as a strategy, if one considers all their options. Maybe Mr Trump has received credible information to this effect which is why he has imposed such strict immigration measures for those from ISIS active countries.
Meanwhile, the White Helmets would make an excellent cover since they portray themselves as humanitarian rescuers and paramedics in the same areas of conflict in which ISIS operate.
if they have ANYTHING to do with SOHR you know something is wrong.
sbc Well, both the White Helmets are NGO's funded by the UK government, amongst others...both should be classed as GO's.
