Exposing "librul" hyprocrisy with over-the-top Trump outrage
Bernard
Moon of Alabama
Sun, 29 Jan 2017 23:32 UTC
A Trump order yesterday introduced a temporary ban on visa holders and visa issuing to citizens of seven Middle East countries. These countries are: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. Outcries on social media and in various papers ensued. People went to airports to protest. TV was there to spread the news.
But it is nothing new that the citizens of these countries are targeted with U.S. visa restrictions. It was Obama who had introduced such in 2015 and 2016. The Trump order links directly to them. It does not name any country but refers to them as "countries designated in Division O, Title II, Section 203 of the 2016 consolidated appropriations act."
U.S animosities against these countries is even older. According to the former general Clark, plans were made to wage war against six of the now named seven countries back in 2001. Yemen was later added while Lebanon was (temporarily?) taken off the list. The administrations change, the selected "enemies" stay the same.
In 2011 Obama stopped processing Iraqi visa requests for six months. That move was quite similar to Trump's current one. Where was the outcry in 2001? In 2011, 2015 and 2016? Is it only bad when Trump restricts visits for certain people from certain countries?
This morning CNN headlines: White House discussing asking foreign visitors for social media info and cell phone contacts. HOW OUTRAGEOUS! How can Trump even think of such an invasion of privacy! Fake outrage - Obama had already signed off on this. The plans to collect social media accounts of traveling visitors and citizens were officially introduced in October 2016 and implementation started in December 2016. The Trump White House is late in discussing the issue.
Yesterday Trump also issued a memorandum to structure his National Security Council. It says that the Director of National Intelligence and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Staff "shall attend" when it is pertinent to the issue in question. "Librul" outrage ensues. Trump excludes the DNI and CJCOS from the National Security Council! Obama's first Defense Secretary calls it a "huge mistake"! But a comparison of the text Trump issued with the text Obama issued when he came into office shows that these are mostly similar. Nothing really relevant has changed. The "shall attend" clause is exactly the same.
Yesterday people were protesting at airports against Trump's new immigration restriction. Lots of outrage against Trump ensued on social media over this and the other issues. The hypocrisy here stinks to high heaven. Where were the protests when Obama did similar?
Where are the protests demanding the repeal of the Patriot Act? Where are the anti-war protests? These died as soon as Obama came into office. They never came back even as Obama pursued polices that were, at best, Republican light and far from any progressive ideal. Only fake liberals, aka "libruls", could agree with these.
Many of the people coming out now against Trump would likely have jubilated had Hillary Clinton won the election and introduced the exactly same policies. How can they expect to be taken serious?
There was no outrage today from any of the U.S. "libruls" and their media outlets about last night's failed U.S. military raid in Yemen. The rural home of a tribal leader's family, friendly with some Yemeni al-Qaeda members, was raided by a special operations commando. A U.S. tiltrotor military aircraft was shot down during the raid. One soldier was killed and several were wounded. The U.S. commandos responded with their usual panic. They killed anyone in sight and bombed the shit out of any nearby structure. According to Yemeni sources between 30 and 57 Yemenis were killed including eight women and eight children (graphic pics). The U.S. military claimed, as it always does, that no civilians were hurt in the raid. One of the killed kids was the 8-year-old daughter of al-Qaeda propagandist Anwar al-Awlaki. (The targeted family is related to al-Awlaki's wife.) The girl was a U.S. citizen. Under Obama the CIA had already assassinated her father and her 16-year-old brother. With Obama's active help the Gulf countries have been bombing and destroying Yemen for nearly two years. No U.S. demonstrations were held against this war.
Yemeni sources say that at least two men were abducted by the U.S. military. The Central Command press release only said that the raid had helped to acquire intelligence about possible future terror acts. That probably means that the prisoners will be tortured to unveil such "intelligence" even as they may not have any. The Obama administration had introduced new rules for the military on how to handle detainees. The UN judged that the application of some of these rules is torture. The "libruls" will of course be outraged should any of those rules, which Obama introduced, be used under a Trump administration.
The hypocritical outrage against Trump for things Obama already did is exactly what Trump wants and needs. He keeps chasing the media and the Clintonistas around the block. The impression he leaves, not only with his followers, is that of a man who works a lot. 25 outrages out of 25 headlines in just one week? Impressive! That is way more than Obama achieved.
Trump already filed for reelection. Who really wants to beat him will have to attack him on fundamental issues. That is a problem for the "libruls". Obama and Clinton stand for the same terrible policies Trump is pushing for. They are not as loud as Trump and paint their aims in softer colors. But the difference is only one of degree.
The U.S., like many other "western" countries, needs fundamentally different policies and politicians to become a more just and social society. The "librul" outcries take energy away from achieving such.
Reader Comments
Not saying these are good policies, far from it. But this article makes a good point!
While everyone is hysterical over the visa ban, maybe some other policies might slip through, and no one will notice. Would be wise to be aware of that. Assuming something like that happens, i'm not saying they will be good or bad .
The business approach that Trump might use is worth considering too. You, know like; how much do you want for that? $100, na, i will give you $20. Ok, $50 then, na $25. $35 then. Na, $30. Deal , $30 it is then. Like that. Then again, maybe he will be worse than Aboma. Truth is, at this stage, no one really knows. Also, he might implement his most controversial policies early on, then negotiate later, conceding some, and appearing reasonable. My opinion at this stage is, he will create a firestorm, everyone gets hysterical, and some other controversial policies will go through. Maybe like reaching out to Putin. He seems to be intending to stir up the liberal hornets nest for some reason. Why?
