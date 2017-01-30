Society's Child
Police State: Woman walking near home stopped by cops, asked if she was in country "illegally" then detained when unable to produce ID
Jack Burns
The Free Thought Project
Sat, 28 Jan 2017 00:00 UTC
The Free Thought Project
90 percent White, with a spattering of races and nationalities making up the remaining 10 percent. Resident Aravinda Pillalamarri, a naturalized U.S. citizen from India, says she found out the hard way how her neighbors feel about her presence in the neighborhood and how police treat people of color — in a modern day xenophobic police state.
"Ihre Papiere, Bitte!" That phrase often brought shudders to the people who heard it in the 1930s and '40s. It is German for "Your papers, please," and its sinister nostalgia is once again making a comeback.
Pillalamarri says she was simply enjoying a nice walk, just steps away from her home, when law enforcement officers arrived and began questioning her. When she explained that she lived nearby and was merely out for a walk, the officer on scene told her he'd received a call supposedly reporting a suspicious person. Pillalamarri replied to the officer with a question of her own, asking if it was a crime to be, "Walking while brown?"
When a supervisor arrived and began to question her more aggressively, she was informed that she "was under criminal investigation." As The Free Thought Project has consistently reported, the officers then followed their modus operandi in asking Pillalamarri for her state-issued identification. Producing none, she was then questioned as to why she was not in possession of an ID card. That's when officers asked her a question that admittedly disturbed her. They questioned, "Why don't you have ID?" and, "Are you here illegally?"
According to the Baltimore Sun, "Pillalamarri, 47, has lived in Bel Air for more than 30 years and is a U.S. citizen. Her parents came to America from India when she was a baby. She went to Bel Air High School. She walks in her neighborhood nearly every day." The thought that someone would look at her outward appearance and conclude she is someone to be seen in a suspicious light was disturbing to her.
Instead of filing a lawsuit, and taking her case to court, potentially suing for racial profiling, she went to the Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners meeting to voice her concerns. "Only when the supervisor asked 'are you here illegally' did my sense of color, and of being unequal, come forth, and my interest in my civil rights take a back seat to get out of the situation safely," she told the board.
"Public safety does not need to come at the cost of civil rights," she implored. "I am sharing this incident here not to ask anyone here to find fault or take sides. We are all on the same side and can use this as an opportunity to learn and improve. The responsibility to uphold civil rights is one that all of us share, and we need to do our part and also expect the police to do their part."
Bel Air Police Chief Charles Moore told reporters, "If there isn't one, there will be," when asked about his department's policy of questioning the immigration status of individuals. "That's not a concern of ours," Moore said, adding, "That's just not the proper protocol that I would take. And my officers, from what I've seen from their performance, I don't see that from them either."
Pillalamarri was detained while her name was checked through the police database. She was afterward allowed to go on her way. But the incident now serves to highlight the problem of racial profiling, the expectation by police that residents carry identification at all times, and the reaction of the ethnic majority (Whites) to ethnic minorities engaged in their daily dealings.
First and foremost, no citizen should be questioned by police because police receive a phone call of a suspicious person in a neighborhood. Neither should police feel compelled to investigate such calls. Someone is only a suspect when and if they've committed a crime.
Your neighbors are not suspects simply for walking down a neighborhood street. And, police have to understand that asking someone for identification without suspecting that individual of having committed a crime, is plain and simple harassment — not too mention a dangerous and slippery slope.
If Pillalamarri had not complied with officer questions, had attempted to walk away without answering, or had run away out of fear, the headline to this story might be very different, as TFTP has reported.
All too often, encounters with police leave innocent people insulted, injured, imprisoned, or worse. As we have consistently reported, anything less than 100 percent compliance with officer commands seems to give the police a false sense of entitlement to invalidate a person's rights and assault, kidnap, or cage said individuals.
That's what has to change in America. Residents should not be threatened with having a gun pointed at their heads simply because they choose not to comply with officers' questioning. Neither should they be subjected to being tasered simply because an officer just got a new one and wants to try it out.
The policy of 100 percent compliance must stop, along with this apparently new policy of harassing brown people.
Pillalamarri should have felt empowered to be able to continue walking along the sidewalk without being compelled to answer ANY of the responding officers' questions. She has a right to remain silent. She also has a right to liberty, which means she has a right to continue on her way. She has a right to liberty, to feel free to walk away from police at any point.
Unfortunately, in the police state, which is what America is quickly becoming, citizens are too afraid to exercise those rights out of fear they'll be thrown to the ground, handcuffed, or beaten for not complying.
Heed this warning, TFTP readers: First, they came for the Muslims.
Jack Burns, I agree with your sentiment but I fear that your nation has long passed the tipping point in its slide into fascism. This woman's statement that "Public safety does not need to come at the cost of civil rights," is true in theory but when has it been true in the U.S.?
Historically the U.S. has only recognized the 'public' as white and anyone else as an interloper, commie, slave or terrorist.
If you believe that these conditions will change under the current administration then you've not really been paying attention to anything outside of your navel.
Historically the U.S. has only recognized the 'public' as white and anyone else as an interloper, commie, slave or terrorist.
If you believe that these conditions will change under the current administration then you've not really been paying attention to anything outside of your navel.
I have traveled through the world and in nearly country I have been stopped by patrol police to "check my papers". I see no problem here. When we get rid of the illegals then perhaps this practice may not be needed.
Nev LOL! You must be one suspicious looking customer. It is difficult to fight the onslaught of globalism by promoting nationalism when this kind of thing happens, but as you pointed out, it does happen. What many Americans believe is that their country 'could never be like the commies' and when this stuff hits the papers there is disconnect between what 'is' and what 'has been imagined'.
Papers please....
Next muslims will be getting held in 'detention centers' in the US... cough cough 'concentration camps'
Next muslims will be getting held in 'detention centers' in the US... cough cough 'concentration camps'
message to cops, let everyone go unless they are white. When you see something and the person is a POC just drive on by and if that person robs, kills or blows shit up so what....at least you won't be labeled racist and then we won't have to pay the "lottery" winnings to the victim of racial thuggery.
message to POC, do what ever you want and if caught just cry racism......just like has been the case for years now.......the "hands up, don't shoot" lie has taken on a life of it's own....use that one in a pinch,
message to liberals, your message of all white people and cops are racist and all POC are helpless victims is working....keep up the good work.
i wouldn't be surprised if there was more to this story........BUT no one will care about the truth....that's on page 6 of the metro section and shit like this is page one.....above the fold.
message to POC, do what ever you want and if caught just cry racism......just like has been the case for years now.......the "hands up, don't shoot" lie has taken on a life of it's own....use that one in a pinch,
message to liberals, your message of all white people and cops are racist and all POC are helpless victims is working....keep up the good work.
i wouldn't be surprised if there was more to this story........BUT no one will care about the truth....that's on page 6 of the metro section and shit like this is page one.....above the fold.
