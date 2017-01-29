Dear Sott Editors,

My name is Shareef, I'm a Syrian refugee, currently living in Munich, Germany.

I'm contacting you regarding your articles about refugees in Germany: 'Vanished: 130,000 refugees missing after German registration', and'Refugee crisis in Germany - Nazis on the rise - 'Never again' is happening again'.

I've been living in Germany for over a year now, so let me state some facts about the refugee situation here.

Regarding the disappearance of refugees, a human-being cannot 'disappear' (say the laws of physics); what's truly happening is that refugees are fleeing out of Germany - people are going back from Greece to Turkey. Every day between 100 and 200 Syrian refugees are heading back this way. They are paying human traffickers (smugglers) between 200 and 400 Euros to safely deliver them back to Turkey. Even worse, some of them are going back to Syria through another transit country (normally Sudan or Iran) because there are no direct connections to Syria.

My personal experience: I entered Germany a year ago with a batch of 50 other Syrian refugees. Today, less than 20 of them remain in Germany, and yet nobody in Germany is addressing this problem because (in my opinion) Germany is trying to appear as a moral superpower for hosting refugees, so it's not a good publicity for its government to acknowledge that many (half?) of the refugees have already left.

The reason why refugees are disappearing after applying for asylum in Germany, and not before, is because Germany is forcing refugees to apply for asylum at the point of entry (that's what happened to me personally), where they are taking passports by force, stripping people TOTALLY naked (Guantanamo-style) so that nobody can hide a passport, which is another fact that nobody is talking about, by the way.

I've made a YouTube channel to shed some light on the awful reality refugees here in Munich (especially in my camp) have to face:


I have lived in this camp for almost a year, where I experience intentionally inhuman treatment from the city and camp management, very poor food and hygiene, and several illegal practices. This is the reason why refugees are fleeing Germany.

I hope that I provided some thoughts in this message, as the reality is under-reported.

Best of luck,

Shareef