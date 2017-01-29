Society's Child
Letter to the editor: 'My experience as a refugee in Germany'
Sat, 28 Jan 2017 19:00 UTC
My name is Shareef, I'm a Syrian refugee, currently living in Munich, Germany.
I'm contacting you regarding your articles about refugees in Germany: 'Vanished: 130,000 refugees missing after German registration', and'Refugee crisis in Germany - Nazis on the rise - 'Never again' is happening again'.
I've been living in Germany for over a year now, so let me state some facts about the refugee situation here.
Regarding the disappearance of refugees, a human-being cannot 'disappear' (say the laws of physics); what's truly happening is that refugees are fleeing out of Germany - people are going back from Greece to Turkey. Every day between 100 and 200 Syrian refugees are heading back this way. They are paying human traffickers (smugglers) between 200 and 400 Euros to safely deliver them back to Turkey. Even worse, some of them are going back to Syria through another transit country (normally Sudan or Iran) because there are no direct connections to Syria.
My personal experience: I entered Germany a year ago with a batch of 50 other Syrian refugees. Today, less than 20 of them remain in Germany, and yet nobody in Germany is addressing this problem because (in my opinion) Germany is trying to appear as a moral superpower for hosting refugees, so it's not a good publicity for its government to acknowledge that many (half?) of the refugees have already left.
The reason why refugees are disappearing after applying for asylum in Germany, and not before, is because Germany is forcing refugees to apply for asylum at the point of entry (that's what happened to me personally), where they are taking passports by force, stripping people TOTALLY naked (Guantanamo-style) so that nobody can hide a passport, which is another fact that nobody is talking about, by the way.
I've made a YouTube channel to shed some light on the awful reality refugees here in Munich (especially in my camp) have to face:
I have lived in this camp for almost a year, where I experience intentionally inhuman treatment from the city and camp management, very poor food and hygiene, and several illegal practices. This is the reason why refugees are fleeing Germany.
I hope that I provided some thoughts in this message, as the reality is under-reported.
Best of luck,
Shareef
Comment: The German government announced in December that 'a record 55,000' refugees had left the country in 2016, but this Sott.net reader's numbers seem a better fit for the hundreds of thousands of 'missing' refugees in Germany and elsewhere. In addition to being unwelcome in Europe, the situation in much of Syria has greatly improved thanks to Russian support to the Syrian government.
Reader Comments
Thank you for sharing your story with us, Shareef. When we moved to Germany in the early 90s, conditions in the refugee camp were bad, and looking at your youtube video, it tells me the conditions in those camps have worsened over the years. I am sorry to hear about your current situation. I can certainly understand why refugees are going back, and I hope that you will find better living conditions, or at some point be able to legally and safely move back to peaceful and secured areas in Syria. Stay strong.
A very much reality based perspective from as close as you can come.
There is so much political tension around the refugee-question that anything reported is suspect.
Thanks for writing Shareef!
