The Russian draft obtained by RT stipulates territorial integrity, separation of powers, and underlines the rights of minorities. It also states that the country's leader can be stripped of power if a People's Assembly finds him guilty of "treason" or any other "severe crime."

told RT, while emphasizing that the constitution is a matter that should beDespite major differences in the political platforms of the Syrian opposition members with whom RT spoke, most agreed that the Astana meeting had not been held in vain. As an example of progress, Hassan Abdul Azim, the General Coordinator of the National Coordination Committee for the Forces of Democratic Change (NCC), a Syrian opposition group comprising over a dozen left-leaning political parties, pointed towith the military wing of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) that"The meeting in Astana is an attempt to support this agreement and to secure the ceasefire regime on the whole territory of Syria, excluding ISIS [Islamic State, formerly ISIL] and Al-Nusra Front," Azim told RT, adding thatAzim said thatCommenting on the draft constitution put forward by Russia, he stressed that the new Syrian constitution should be solely authored by the Syrian people. "[Russian foreign minister Sergey] Lavrov assured us that thewhile saying Russia would not impose anything on the Syrians," Azim said.Jihad Makdissi, an independent opposition politician from the Cairo Conference for the Syrian Opposition, who also served as Syria's Foreign Ministry spokesman from 1998 to 2012, praised the Astana talks as "a step in the right direction. Thelies in the fact that dreams of the military toppling of regimes (sic) will be put to rest," Makdissi said. Despite his opposition to the Syrian government, Makdissi believes the opposition and Damascus should stand on one side of the fence in eradicating the "cancerous tumor" of terrorism."We must recognize the fact that the Syrian political regime exists. Do we like it? Of course not, otherwise we would be living in Syria now," Makdissi told RT, acknowledging thatas it still has representative in the UN and missions in other countries.Reflecting on Russia's constitution proposal, Makdissi echoed Azim, describingThey [Russian delegation] asked us to look into these proposals, but did not force any document on us," he said.George Sabra, the former president of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces, the main alliance of opposition forces in Syria, told RT that, while the group refused to participate in a meeting with Lavrov due to the lack of a detailed agenda, it did send ato Astana to support the opposition's delegation.At the same time, Sabra flatly rejected the idea of a third party drawing up a constitution for the Syrians. "We strongly condemn and oppose the draft of the Syrian constitution prepared by the Russian Federation and it is not acceptable for us that anyone else, except for the Syrians themselves, would make the country's constitution," he told RT.Ibrahim Ibrahim, a spokesman for a left-wing Syrian Kurdish political party called the"We must openly and honestly say why the representatives of the el-Riyadh group did not participate in the talks in Astana - it was because Turkey did not want it," Ibrahim said, stressing that the main point is that Syrians should be able to decide their future andLavrov stressed on Friday that it would be inappropriate to compare theto the Syrian one.he said, calling the