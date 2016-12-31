© Andrew Kelly / Reuters



The draft resolution prepared by Russia was officially presented to the UNSC on Friday, a day after Moscow sent the texts of two agreements signed by the Syrian government and seven armed opposition groups to the UN body.He also said that all groups that genuinely want to join talks between the Syrian government and the opposition in Astana scheduled for early 2017 are welcome in the Kazakh capital.The Security Council also expressed its support for the "efforts taken by Russia and Turkey and aimed at stopping violence in Syria and launching a political process." Council members stressed that they see the Astana meeting as an important step in the process toward the reconciliation of the Syrian conflict.The UN body also reaffirmed its commitment to the "sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic" and reiterated that the only way to resolve the Syrian crisis is to begin a complex inter-Syrian political process.