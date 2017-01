President Donald Trump's administration has signaled that itsuch as waterboarding that most experts describe as "torture." A draft executive order made public by The New York Times and other outlets this week also instructs the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) tothat the previous administration outlawed in 2009. The potential moves reopen a question that most scientists considered closed:that torture forces detainees to divulge information that professional interrogation techniques fail to elicit. He reiterated that belief in an interview with ABC News that aired yesterday. When asked whether he wants to bring back waterboarding, a technique that simulates drowning,But do I feel it works? Absolutely I feel it works."The same debate played out during the administration of former President George W. Bush, after it was revealed that U.S. officials were routinely torturing detainees to extract information relevant to the then-called War on Terror. The justification at the time was that torture extracted vital intelligence. Scientists poured cold water on that idea. In 2009, for instance, Shane O'Mara, a neuroscientist at Trinity College Dublin, told ScienceInsider that beyond its moral repugnance, theSince then, "Nothing has changed, of course," O'Mara says. "If anything, the accumulating body of evidence is even more definitively against the Trump position." Scientists have found that theThe government's strategy under Bush was to tweak definitions so that waterboarding was not classified as torture. But that won't fly, says Metin Basoglu, head of the Trauma Studies section at the Institute of Psychiatry of King's College London. "Our work shows that one of the most traumatic forms of torture . Scientifically, there is no question about this issue ...are urging Trump to back away from enhanced interrogation. "We are concerned that, if signed by President Trump, this order could open the door to interrogation practices that are now illegal and have been deemed cruel, inhuman, and degrading to detainees" Antonio Puente, president of the American Psychological Association (APA) in Washington, D.C., stated yesterday. APA drew fire a few years ago when critics accused it of providing cover for torturers byThe scandal forced APA's former leaders into retirements. Alisse Waterston, president of the American Anthropological Association in Arlington, Virginia, issued a similar statement : "We have an ethical responsibility to protest [torture] wherever it takes place, especially if implemented by the United States."