Puppet Masters
Syrian Perspective: Gabbard delivered messages from Trump to Assad - Syria has nothing to fear from U.S.
Ziad Fadel
Syrian Perspective
Fri, 27 Jan 2017 19:19 UTC
Syrian Perspective
Fri, 27 Jan 2017 19:19 UTC
The second message has to do with Trump's willingness to help the Syrian government to control the out-flux of refugees by establishing a "safe zone" for Syrians in areas controlled by either the Syrian Army or the Russian Air Force. I have been informed that Dr. Assad has accepted this kind of benign interference as long as it was coordinated with the Syrian government.
The third message she carried to Dr. Assad was that the U.S. is intent upon wiping out every vestige of ISIS and Alqaeda, and, that it would do so in coordination with Russia and the Syrian government.
The Zionist Khazars, whose DNA is inevitably Ukrainian, Polish, German or Russian, have gone berserk over this issue. While never condemning John McCain - the drunken mass-murdering pilot who killed Vietnamese civilians in the thousands - for his trespass on Syrian soil without so much as a visa - Tulsi Gabbard took the trouble to secure Syrian permission to enter the SAR and, thus, entered legally and properly. Only Zionist child molesters and drug addicts attack a woman so courageous and, yet, so punctilious in the way she conducts her affairs.
With Marine LePen slated to trounce the cowardly vipers of Paris in the next elections, expect a great year for Syria and its people. Expect that kraut schlampe, Merkel, to go down the sewer straight into the cesspool of history this time around.
NEWS AND COMMENT:
Diana Barahona sent me this shockeroo about Trump calling Dr. Assad brave in a conversation with President Sisi:
"Presidential sources in Cairo have said that U.S. President Trump, when he phoned Egyptian President Sisi, told him that he supported the fight against terrorism, and that the United States will fight terrorism in the Middle East. Washington will also carry out military operations against terrorism in Iraq and Syria in coordination with Russia. He supports the congressional decision that the Muslim Brotherhood is a terrorist organization.
When the two leaders spoke about the situation in Iraq, Trump said that the United States will support the Iraqi army with aerial bombing and warplanes to end terrorism in Iraq.
As for Syria, the president told President Sisi: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is a brave man who stood firm in the face of terrorism, but the circumstances do not allow me access to him.
Trump added: I'll be in touch with Russian President Vladimir Putin together to coordinate military action in Syria against terrorism and terrorists and the Daesh organization.
Egyptian presidential sources concluded that President Trump told President Sisi that Assad was brave, because Sisi conveyed the words of the American president in a message to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad."
Reader Comments
Well that would be marvelous if true. There are many factions within the intelligence community in the US though. They might have other ideas.
Like graeme15b said, great if this is true. It's what should have happened in the first place.
Syrian Perspective: Gabbard delivered messages from Trump to Assad - Syria has nothing to fear from U.S.When Tulsi Gabbard finally admitted that she met Dr. Bashar Al-Assad in Damascus, we were free to discuss what we knew about her trip. At first, we respected her deliberate efforts to obscure the...