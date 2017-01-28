© Getty
Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard introduced a new conversation regarding feminism this week, arguing the term is divisive and "separates" women from men.

When speaking to Porter magazine about gender inequality in the film industry, Cotillard said she is not buying it.

"Filmmaking is not about gender," she told the mag. "You cannot ask a president in a festival like Cannes to have, like, five movies directed by women and five by men."

Cotillard further explained why she does not identify as feminist.

"For me it doesn't create equality, it creates separation," she said. "I mean I don't qualify myself as a feminist."

"We need to fight for women's rights but I don't want to separate women from men," she continued. "We're separated already because we are not made the same and it's the difference that creates this energy in creation and love."

"Sometimes in the word feminism there's too much separation," she added.