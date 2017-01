© Russian Defense Ministry

Shifting alliances have led to plans for a unified attack on the Islamic State, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday. His comments came after he arrived in Moscow from Astana, Kazakhstan, where two days of talks, brokered by the United Nations, rearranged alliances and commitments to finding a peace process for Syria. Russia, Turkey and Iran agreed to an outline for a Syrian cease-fire and committed the three countries to jointly fight IS and its affiliates. Syrian government representatives and diplomatic agents of rebel groups at the talks were not parties to the agreement, indicating that the fate of Syria's peace plans are in the hands of foreign countries The United States was not involved in the talks, but a State Department statement said it welcomed any "actions that sustainably de-escalate and reduce suffering in Syria." The statement insisted that any political settlement must be made under U.N. auspices and under a peace process mandated by the U.N. Security Council.The six-year Syrian civil war has killed 500,000 people and prompted mass emigration, largely to Europe. Both the government and rebel sides are tired, out of funding and totally dependent on extra-national backers. Under the terms of the Astana agreement, Russia, Turkey and Iran will jointly enforce the cease-fire and fight IS forces remaining in Syria."The Department of Defense is not coordinating airstrikes with the Russian military in Syria," Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon said.