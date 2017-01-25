© Middleboro Review

because the working classof the working class in favor of building personal wealth and power. The source of the angry angst rippling through the Democratic Party's progressive camp--it's the complete collapse of the Left globally. To understand this collapse, we turn (once again) to Marx's profound understanding of the state and capitalism. We turn not to the cultural Marxism that is passingly familiar to Americans, but to Marx's core economic analysis, which as Sartre noted, is only taught to discredit it.draws as much from Engels as Marx. In today's use, cultural Marxism--the family, community, religious faith, property rights and limited central government--in favor ofthat replaces community, faith and property rights with statist control mechanisms that enforce dependence on the state and a mindset that the individual is guilty of anti-state thinking until proven innocent by the state's own rules.Marx's critique of capitalism is economic:In Marx's analysis, capital has the upper hand until the internal contradictions of capitalism consume capital's control from the inside. Capital not only dominates labor, itThus the state-cartel version of capitalism that is dominant globally is not a coincidence or an outlier--it is the the only possible outcome of a system in which capital is the dominant force.To counter this dominance of capital,to wrest some measure of control out of the hands of capitalSocial democratic movements were greatly aided by the near-collapse of the first version of cartel-capitalism in The Great Depression, when writing down the bad debt would have brought down the entire banking system and crippled capitalism's core function of growing capital via expansion of debt.The decimated owners of capital realized that they faced a bleak choice:by anarchism or Communism,to the social democratic parties in exchange for social, political and economic stability. Broadly speaking, the Left favored labor (whose rights were protected by the state) and the Right favored capital (also protected by the state).But over the past 25 years of globalized neoliberalism,The essence of globalization is: labor is commoditized asIn contrast, labor is far less mobile, and unable to shift as fluidly and frictionlessly as capital to exploit scarcities and opportunities.The social democrats, in embracing open borders, have institutionalized an open immigration that shreds the scarcity value of domestic labor in favor of lower cost immigrant labor that serves capital's desire for lower costs.Now capital completely dominates the state and its cronyist structures--political parties, lobbying, campaign contributions, charitable foundations operating as pay-for-play cash vacuums, and all the otherof the Left's economic defense of labor, the Left's apologists and PR machine havefor economic opportunities to acquire economic security and capital. This has succeeded brilliantly, asthat "social justice" campaigns on behalf of marginalized social groups were the defining feature of Progressive Social Democratic movements.This diversionary sleight-of-hand embrace of economically neutered "social justice" campaignsthat social democratic parties everywhere haves--all of which benefit mobile capital, which has engorged itself on the abandonment of labor by the Left.Meanwhile, theon capital's largesse in exchange for their treachery. Bill and Hillary Clinton's $200 million in "earnings" come to mind, as do countless other examples of personal aggrandizement by self-proclaimed "defenders" of labor.Please examine this chart, which depicts labor's share of GDP (economic output), and tell me the Left hasn't abandoned labor in favor of personal wealth and power.The Left is not just in disarray--it is in complete collapse becauseof the working class in favor of building personal wealth and power. Anyone who denies this is still in the fatal grip of the Left's Great Con.