Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek announced, calling a scenario without Assad unrealistic.Speaking in a panel discussion on Syria and Iraq at the, Switzerland, Simsek suggested thatThough previously opposed to the Syrian leader,he added. The deputy prime minister still blamed Assad for "the suffering of the Syrian people," but expressed "high hopes" they might end soon with the Syrian peace talks scheduled for next week.Aiming to end the nearly six-year war in Syria, thewill take place in the Kazakhstan capital, Astana.On Wednesday, Moscow and Ankara carried out their(IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) in the Syrian province of Aleppo. In the operation coordinated with the Syrian government, Russian and Turkish planes targeted dozens of terrorist positions. Based on initial results, the joint effort has proved successful, the Russian Defense Ministry said.According to the Russian military, a, which was brokered by Moscow and Ankara and endorsed by the UN Security Council in late December, is beingRussian and Turkish forces have been jointly monitoring the ceasefire, and have reportedthe Russian ministry said, adding that the current situation in SyriaOn Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed to the media thatto take part in the upcoming talks on Syria.Theat the talks, with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura heading its delegation, the UN has confirmed. The organization accepted the invitation extended to de Mistura by Iran, Russia and Turkey, citing "the complexity and importance of the issues likely to be raised in Astana." "The Secretary-General [Antonio Guterres] is looking forward to the Astana meeting being a positive step," a UN statement added.Meanwhile, the Syrian president said the peace talks will focus on achieving a ceasefire andwith the government. Assad added that he hoped the meeting in Astana would be a platform to discuss "everything" with opposition groups.