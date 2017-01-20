© Jews sans frontieres



Evading justice

Discouraging dissent

scheduled for next week. The news comes as Belgian prosecutors confirm that Livni wasLivni was expected in Brussels on 23 January for a conference at the European Parliament, but she has, according to the Belgian newspaper Le Soir. Livni was apparently not too ill to speak to the New York branch of the Israel lobby group the Anti-Defamation League on Wednesday.Thierry Wertz, a Belgian prosecutor, told Le Soir that federal judicial authorities "planned to take advantage of Tzipi Livni's visit to try to move the investigation forward." According to Le Soir, Wertz's comments indicate that prosecutors planned toa Palestine solidarity group, said in a press release that the complaints have been brought against several Israeli leaders in connection with the attack on Gaza. It notes that Livni was a full participant in decision making at the time of the assault.Livni herself told Israeli media in January 2009:The Goldstone Report, the independent UN-commissioned inquiry into the assault, also quotes Livni stating: "Israel is not a country upon which you fire missiles and it does not respond. It is a country that when you fire on its citizens it responds by going wild - and this is a good thing."Israel claims that the assault on Gaza was a response to missiles fired by Palestinian armed groups, but thethat an agreed ceasefire that had been effective for months onlyin early November 2008. It then carried out itsAssociation Belgo-Palestinienne says that under Belgian law, some ofin their own right. It called for her to be arrested on arrival. The Goldstone Report states that where a country does not investigate and prosecute war crimes on its own, "international justice mechanisms must be activated to prevent impunity."Last July, UK police summoned her for questioning over war crimes, but she escaped accountability on that occasion due to the complicity of the British government, which granted her special diplomatic immunity.The Brussels conference Livni was due to attend aimed to counter the Palestinian-led boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement. It is sponsored by the Israel lobby group Europe Israel Public Affairs (EIPA) and the Israeli mission to the EU. Along with other Israeli officials, it is due to feature Ioan Mircea Pascu, the vice-president of the European Parliament. The event organizers appear to beThe Electronic Intifada's David Cronin noted on EIPA's Facebook page that he had received no response to his registration request. The group answered that "this event is for supporters of Israel and those who oppose the BDS movement as divisive and fundamentally anti-Semitic. As a contributor to The Electronic Intifada and a well known anti-Israel activist, we have no idea why our event would be of interest." EIPA suggested that Cronin attend an alternative "pro-BDS event" scheduled for the same time.