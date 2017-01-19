© Today.com
The media is raising concerns about a drone bombing at the 58th Presidential Inauguration on Friday. On Thursday's Today show, a report indicated that U.S. Secret Service has put in place several anti-drone efforts out of concern that an I-inspired "flying IED" will smash into the crowd, or worse.

The report quoted an official from DroneShield, a drone countermeasure firm, saying that the Inauguration "is not something I would feel safe at."

Reports of violent protests and attacks has Washington on edge, though past threats have never come.

But the Today show report, headlined Drone Danger At Inauguration? Dealing with a new high-flying security threat, noted that drone bombs have been seen flying over coalition forces in Iraq at least once a day. "When strapped with a bomb, a worse case scenario especially with hundreds of thousands of people gathered at one spot like the Inauguration," the report said.