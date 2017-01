On Thursday's Today show, a report indicated thatout of concern that an I-inspired "flying IED" will smash into the crowd, or worse.The report quoted an official from DroneShield, a drone countermeasure firm, saying that the Inauguration "is not something I would feel safe at."But the Today show report, headlined Drone Danger At Inauguration? Dealing with a new high-flying security threat, noted that drone bombs have been seen flying over coalition forces in Iraq at least once a day. "When strapped with a bomb, a worse case scenario especially with hundreds of thousands of people gathered at one spot like the Inauguration," the report said.