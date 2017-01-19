© Sputnik/Vitally Belousov



Israel doubts that it will be possible to preserve Syria's territorial integrity, Israeli ambassador to Russia Gary Koren told Sputnik.We doubt that it is possible to preserve Syria's integrity, but it is up to them to decide," Koren said.Israel is not intervening in the Syrian conflict because it understands thatIsraeli Ambassador to Russia said. "Israel is not interfering in the war in Syria because we understand that our intervention will not yield any positive result. If conditions arise that will need our military involvement, it will only complicate the situation for all, and we would not want that. The existing status quo is terrible in terms of the humanitarian situation, therefore we support any attempt that could help stopping the bloodshed," Koren said.Gary Koren said, advocating for Tel Aviv's territorial interests. "We have informed Russia and other stakeholders that it does not matter what the adopted agreements are,Koren said Thursday.Koren said Israel wants Russia to succeed in its peacekeeping efforts in Syria, including the upcoming Astana talks, but said"They do not concern Russian steps, but have to do with thethe envoy stressed, underscoring the possibility of Moscow's and Tehran's divergent interests in Syria.