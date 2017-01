© Third Way Think Tank / Flickr



Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) let slip a terrifying reality when it comes to the power of our nation's president over "executive branch" agencies like the CIA. In an interview Tuesday with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, Schumer said President-elect Donald Trump is "being really dumb" by taking on the intelligence community because if he does "they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you."One of the most powerful senators justMaddow, perhaps realizing the gravity of what he just said, questioned Schumer further asking skeptically: "what do you think the intelligence community would do, if they were motivated to?""I don't know...and talked about them...," Schumer said.