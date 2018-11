© Luke MacGregor, Johan Nilsson / Reuters

The philanthropist George Soros recently published a letter in the Wall Street Journal entitled, 'Why I'm Investing 500 million USD in Migrants'. In this article, I will be looking at that letter and separating what it means from what it appears to say.Soros' letter begins:This is quite true.He has either initiated it or facilitated it and, according to Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (which is presently holding a referendum on whether to accept migrant quotas as demanded by the EU), as quoted by Bloomberg:Soros-backed activists are at the center of that network.Soros continues:I have touched on Soros' psychological peculiarities elsewhere; his narcissistic traits notwithstanding, I shall assume he is not using the royal "we". That granted, about whom is he speaking when he talks of "Our collective failure to develop and implement effective policies"?That does not prevent him, however, from meddling in their internal affairs and supporting insurrections such as so-called Color Revolutions, including in Georgia and Ukraine , and whipping up chaos via BLM in the US.He also famously attacked the British pound, making himself a billion dollars.He then writes of "the proven benefit that greater integration could bring". This is almost a rhetorical conundrum; he and his lawyers expect - not without reason - that most people will provide their own color to what the words on the page say.- and that is a major omission given that we are expected to entrust our entire cultural and economic future to his assertions.Many countries, including Japan, China, UAE, Israel and Singapore, are extremely careful to whom they grant citizenship. If the benefits Soros claims were proven, surely they would be on board, too.To continue:Soros, naturally, does not blush at telling us what our governments "must" do.If anyone still cares, the causes include: attacks by the US and NATO on countries which have done them no harm; Angela Merkel's open invitation to the third world to move to Europe; material and informational support from Soros-funded organizations.Soros continues:I will translate:Back to Soros' letter:Just remove the words 'philanthropic' (which does not mean at the elite level what you think it means) and realize that 'address' means 'facilitate' to Soros, and you will understand this sentence correctly;He continues:Thus, anyone who wishes to will be able to plug into the system you and your families have been paying into all your lives and access its main arteries with nothing more than a mobile phone.Soros goes on to claim:Soros concludes:What this means in English is:However, my point here is not the mass immigration - although with the inevitable, eventual annihilation of the middle class in Soros' "host countries" there will be nowhere for genuine refugees to go; it is that we have taxation without even the fig leaf of representation so long as men like Soros can openly create and dictate policy.