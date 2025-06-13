© Screengrab

"Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival. This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."

stated IDF on Friday. Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz has declared an emergency situation across the country due to Israel's action in Iran.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have launched a preemptive and precise combined offensive targeting Iran's nuclear program.PM Netanyahu stated that operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.In a video statement, Netanyahu said:stated Kataz as reported by The Times of Israel.In its statement, the IDF emphasised the existential threat posed by Iran's progress towards acquiring nuclear weapons.the statement read.The Israeli government asserted it has no choice but to defend its citizens and will continue to take necessary actions whenever required.the statement further read.