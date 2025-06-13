Dozens of Israeli Air Force (IAF) jets executed the first stage of the operation, striking multiple military and nuclear sites across various regions of Iran,
stated IDF on Friday. Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz has declared an emergency situation across the country due to Israel's action in Iran.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have launched a preemptive and precise combined offensive targeting Iran's nuclear program. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, confirmed the launch of 'Operation Rising Lion', a targeted military offensive to roll back the Iranian threat.
PM Netanyahu stated that operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.
In a video statement, Netanyahu said:
"Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival. This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."
"Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future,"
stated Kataz as reported by The Times of Israel.
In its statement, the IDF emphasised the existential threat posed by Iran's progress towards acquiring nuclear weapons. "Today, Iran is closer than ever to obtaining a nuclear weapon. Weapons of mass destruction in the hands of the Iranian regime threaten the State of Israel and the wider world,"
the statement read.
The Israeli government asserted it has no choice but to defend its citizens and will continue to take necessary actions whenever required. "The State of Israel remains committed to fulfilling its obligation to protect its people, just as it has done in the past,"
the statement further read.
U.S. not involved in Israel's strikes, Rubio says
The United States was not part of the operation and was not involved in intelligence sharing, multiple U.S. sources told CBS News, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed this in a statement.
"Israel took unilateral action against Iran," he said. "We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense."
Rubio added, "Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel."
President Trump is convening a National Security Council meeting in the Situation Room on Friday, the White House said.
The U.S. Embassy in Israel told government employees and their families to "shelter in place until further notice," amid the threat of a retaliatory strike by Iran.
An Israel Defense Forces spokesperson said the military "launched a preemptive, precise, combined offensive based on high-quality intelligence to strike Iran's nuclear program, and in response to the Iranian regime's ongoing aggression against Israel."
The spokesperson said "dozens" of Israeli air force jets struck "dozens of military targets, including nuclear targets in different areas of Iran." The statement referred to it as "the first stage."
Iranian state media reported loud explosions and some casualties in the capital city of Tehran. State television later reported another round of strikes in Natanz, a city south of Tehran that is home to one of the country's uranium enrichment facilities.
