"They won't be enriching. If they enrich, then we're going to have to do it the other way... (air strikes) And I don't really want to do it the other way but we're going to have no choice. There's not going to be enrichment."

Donald Trump, whether as a private citizen or as U.S. president, has no legal authority under international law to demand that Iran stop enriching uranium. Iran, as a sovereign state and signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), has the right under Article IV to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, including uranium enrichment, provided it complies with its safeguards obligations under Article III and its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (CSA) with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). No individual state, including the United States, has the unilateral legal authority under international law to prohibit Iran from exercising this right. Any demand from Trump would be a political or diplomatic action, not a legally binding directive, unless backed by a UN Security Council resolution, which would require agreement from other permanent members (e.g., Russia, China). Grok

Iran conducted and covered up "a number" of implosion tests that are key to developing a nuclear weapon in 2003, an analysis of the International Atomic Energy Agency's May 31 report on the Islamic Republic's nuclear program reveals.



According to the Washington, DC-based Institute for Science and International Security think tank, which analyzed and published key points from the IAEA report, the activities carried out by Iran were in preparation for a "cold test" in the development of a nuclear bomb, which involves the creation of "a fully assembled nuclear device with a surrogate core of natural or depleted uranium rather than weapons-grade uranium. Times of Israel

Iran Needs Nuclear Energy

"The main foundation of Iran's foreign policy is based on the principle of renouncing foreign domination. Trump's ban on enrichment is itself domination, and this is unacceptable to the Iranian people."

on Iran for activities that are approved under the terms of Iran's treaty obligations. This is not a matter on which there should be any debate.explicitly grants all parties, including Iran, the "inalienable right" to develop, research, produce, and use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.Trump either doesn't understand what a "treaty" is or thinks its terms should not apply to Iran. For the sake of clarity,It establishes mutual obligations, rights, or rules on matters such as trade, security, nuclear non-proliferation, or environmental protection.States that ratify treaties are legally obligated to comply with their terms in good faith. Political leaders, as representatives of the state, are expected to uphold these obligations.This is all very straightforward which is why we find so it hard to understand why Trump is threatening a country that is clearly "in compliance" with its obligations under the NPT. Here's what Trump said on Friday on Air Force One:Trump has no legal authority to determine whether Iran can enrich uranium or not. It's simply not his decision to make.Check it out:Also, there is no provision in international law or under the UN Charter that allows one country to attack another country based on its own subjective perception of what 'may or may not' constitute a threat. That's insanity, and it flies in the face of the UN's efforts to ensure peace and security through collective action and multilateralism. Besides, there is no credible legal case against Iran, because Iran is not violating the rules.In other words, there's no legal case against Iran at all. Zilch.So, what is the point of Trump's fulminations? Why is he threatening a peaceful country that is clearly "playing by the rules"?Did we mention that the Trump campaign was given over $100 million by wealthy Zionist donors whose driving ambition is to topple the government in Tehran and absorb territorial Iran into Greater Israel?Could that be a factor? Could that explain why Trump convenedbut then — Surprise, Surprise — did a swift 180 after which he made "zero enrichment" the foundational demand for which he has declared unflinching support?How do you explain that sudden about-face?And why would Trump stake-out such a flimsy, untenable position when he knows that enrichment is the one provision in the NPT on which Iran will never budge?The obvious answer is that Trump doesn't want an agreement; he does not want to resolve the issue peacefully. That's why he focused on the one issue on which there is no flexibility, figuring (quite rightly) that enrichment can be used as a pretext for war. And that's the goal, war with Iran.(Readers who have been following developments with Iran closely may recall thatas if the two things are the same. Naturally, the pro-Israel media has not drawn attention to the president's sleight-of-hand fearing that it would reveal the deceptive game he is playing. But, the fact remains,Bottom line: A peaceful settlement was never Trump's objective.This is from an article at The Times of Israel (June 8, 2025:This is how desperate the Trump team (and their Israeli allies) are to cast suspicion on Iran's perfectly legal activities. They've actually dug up the details of research that was conducted in 2003. (a period during which Iran has admitted to "aspects of a nuclear weapons program.")What they're referring to happened more than two decades ago. It's a joke.And the same rule applies to the uranium that has been enriched to 60% which the Iranians have admitted to many times in the past.Turns out, they don't like economic strangulation. Are you surprised?Iran started enriching uranium at higher levels when(Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA) that was hammered out by Obama, andWhen Trump walked out in 2018, Iran started enriching at 60% thinking they could use it as a bargaining chip in future negotiations with the administration. Unfortunately, it hasn't worked out that way, mainly because Israel wants the "maximum pressure" policy to continue until they are ready to launch aerial attacks on targets in Iran. So, the sanctions have remained in place.By the way, under the terms of the NPT,This is a fact, but it is a fact that is omitted in 100% of the MSM coverage of the issue. Why would that be?Many people believe that a country with vast oil resources like Iran has no need for nuclear energy, but that's simply not true.and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.... widely used in cancer diagnosis and imaging. Iran claims its nuclear program supports healthcare by providing isotopes for over 1 million patients annually.The fact is, no country would join the NPT if they were denied the "peaceful use" of nuclear power. Why would they?Americans should realize thatit is all poisoned with the same, vile anti-Iran hatred and bias. Since the 1979 Revolution to today, US policy towards Iran has been an unbroken chain of relentless hectoring, belligerence and demonization. Washington has never treated Iran with the respect it deserves nor will it in the future. That's because — on a fundamental level —Iran has refused to cave in to Uncle Sam's diktats which is why it must be punished with economic strangulation, "maximum pressure" and, inevitably, war. That is how America treats the peasants in the provinces, with an iron fist.Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi summed up Iran's approach at a recent ceremony for the late Ayatollah Khomeini. He said:To its credit,to Washington's endless badgering and saber-rattling. They have stuck by their principles and defended their right as a free country to choose their own development model, their own political system and their own collective future without bullying or coercion.Iran should be applauded for shrugging off Washington's threats and intimidation, and for its unflinching commitment to the principle of sovereign independence. They have preserved their dignity through 45 years of nonstop hostility and antagonism.Bravo, Iran.