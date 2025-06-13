© AI generated image/KJN

A civilization apart

Divide and endure

A global stage, a national strategy

Global responsibility and Moscow's foreign policy: Between autonomy and a changing world.One of the central paradoxes of Russia's foreign policy is this: while its primary goal has always been to secure full autonomy in its decision-making, success has often hinged on the international environment in which it pursues that aim. Even today, as Russia enjoys a degree of internal stability unmatched in the past 25 years,are helping shape the country's ability to resist what can only be described asChief among these global changes is theThough the region still remains geographically and symbolically important - given its proximity to Russia and its alignment with the United States -Simply put, Western Europe no longer matters as much. It is no longer the center of decision-making or initiative, but a stage on which others perform.Their behavior no longer forms the "background noise" of international affairs - it drives global developments.On the one hand,Moscow from the old and often fruitless task of seeking allies within the West to safeguard its interests, particularly along its most dangerous frontiers. On the other hand,Russia to reconsider the nature of its role in the world. What does global responsibility look like for a nation whose foreign policy has never been driven by messianic ideals or the desire to impose its values on others?Unlike the Western European colonial empires, Russia never pursued dominance over distant territories to extract resources or spread its worldview. Even during the height of its imperial strength, such as in the 19th-century annexation of Central Asia, the Russian Empire did not develop a colonial policy comparable to that of Britain or France. The reason lies not in a lack of capacity, but in a fundamentally different orientation:Even the oft-cited concept of "Moscow as the Third Rome" is misunderstood in the West. It was never a call to global proselytizing. Unlike the United States, which often ties its foreign policy to ideological missions, Russia's approach is deeply pragmatic and rooted inThe revolutionary zeal of 1917 gave Moscow a temporary ideological edge, and during the Cold War, the USSR promoted its values as part of a broader geopolitical confrontation. But even then, ideological outreach was quickly subordinated to the central strategic aim: maintaining national stability in opposition to American-led containment.Another consistent feature of Russia's foreign policy has been the tactical use of divisions within the West. Whether confronting Sweden, Napoleonic France, or Nazi Germany,In the Crimean War of the 1850s and again during the Cold War, Russia suffered political setbacks in part because the Western front was unusually united.After the Cold War ended unfavorably for Moscow, Russian strategy relied onInternal crises, the erosion of elite leadership, and the rise of bureaucratic inertia have left Western Europe politically paralyzed. When the Ukraine crisis escalated into a military confrontation, the region's powers not only failed to act independently - they leaned even harder on the United States.This failure of EU emancipation has not strengthened Washington, however. On the contrary, Western Europe's strategic irrelevance only underscores the West's shrinking role in global affairs. That chapter of world history - where Europe stood at the helm - is now closed.Today, Russia faces a world where resistance to Western pressure no longer requires fractures within the Western alliance.In this environment,The failure of the previous US administration to "isolate" Russia is significant not only as a diplomatic defeat for Washington, but as evidence of this wider trend. The global South has not turned against Russia. On the contrary,This structural shift works to Russia's advantage.And yet, this new reality also imposesIn a world that is waiting for Russia's presence, Russia must now ask: what kind of global actor does it wish to be?This is not a question of abandoning its historical pragmatism or inward-facing strategic culture. Rather, it is aboutUnlike the missionary democracies of the West, Russia does not seek to reshape the world in its own image.This is the conceptual challenge of the coming years. How can Russia remain true to its tradition of self-defined interest while also engaging with a multipolar world that increasingly demands initiative, leadership, and presence?The answer will not be found in grand ideological blueprints or universalist visions. It will lie, as it always has for Russia, in