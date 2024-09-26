Two Australian men reeled in one of the world's rarest fish during a charter outing in the Top End. A social media post displayed the pair proudly holding a massive oarfish, characterised by its horse-like head, large eyes, and long, slender body.Skipper Curtis Peterson from Tiwi Islands Adventures led the charter group off Melville Island during a moonlit session last week. The oarfish, which can swim vertically at depths of up to 1000m, is often referred to as 'The Doomsday Fish'. Legends suggest that sightings of this fish are warnings.He added that most oarfish are typically found washed up on shore, already dead.However, he mentioned that oarfish are not known for their culinary value. 'They aren't particularly good to eat, having a gelatinous texture,' he explained. A photo of the catch on Fishing Australia TV's Facebook page has garnered 1300 comments and 470 shares since it was posted last Friday night., while others took a more humorous approach. One commenter quipped, 'It's Puff the magic sea dragon who lives under the sea, isn't it?' Another added, 'Of course it's a seahorse that refused to go extinct when dinosaurs disappeared.'This comment reflected typical Australian humour. 'I'd call it the Bogan Barracuda. It looks like the fish version of the bloke at the pub with wild stories and an even wilder mullet,' it read.