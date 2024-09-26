Bentley
© fileRussell Bentley
Russell 'Texas' Bentley went missing in Donetsk in April.

Russian authorities have accused four members of the Donetsk People's Republic militia of kidnapping and killing an American, Russell 'Texas' Bentley, earlier this year.

Texas-born Bentley joined the militia in 2014, when Kiev-backed forces attempted to quell an uprising against the armed coup that had overthrown the government. He later became a Russian citizen and worked as a stringer for Sputnik news agency. He disappeared on April 8, during a Ukrainian artillery attack on Donetsk.

On Friday, the Russian Investigative Committee announced criminal charges against four soldiers, alleging that they tortured Bentley to death and then tried to cover up their crime by destroying his car and moving the body.

Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko named the four suspects as Vitaly Vasnyatsky, Vladislav Agaltsev, Vladimir Bazhin and Andrey Iordanov, all members of the 'Oplot' brigade of the Russian armed forces, formerly the DPR militia. They face multiple charges, including assault and torture causing death and covering up a serious crime.

According to the investigation, Vansyatsky, Agaltsev and Iordanov assaulted Bentley on April 8. The torture they subjected him to inadvertently killed him, whereupon Vansyatsky and Agaltsev used a block of TNT to blow up a VAZ 2115 car with Bentley's body inside. The following day, Vasnyatsky ordered Bazhin to cover up the crime by moving Bentley's remains elsewhere.

The four suspects have been informed of the results of the investigation, Petrenko said. The case will now proceed to indictments and court hearings.

Bentley's widow Lyudmila first raised the alarm about his disappearance, appealing for help from Russian President Vladimir Putin. She also sought assistance from RT and Sputnik.

On April 19, RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan confirmed Bentley's death. The Investigative Committee launched its investigation shortly thereafter.

"If it weren't for Lyudmila, everything might have turned out differently," Bentley's close friend, director Alexander Korobko, told the outlet Ridus on Friday.

Lyudmila Bentley welcomed the Investigative Committee's announcement, but said that none of the soldiers showed any remorse for what they did, despite Vasnyatsky's attempt to take responsibility himself and cover for the others.

Korobko insisted that Bentley's work in the Donbass will outlive him, and that "in a spiritual sense, 'Texas' will never die."