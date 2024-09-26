Severe flooding in Chad since July has claimed 503 lives and affected around 1.7 million since July, the United Nations said Saturday in its latest assessment of the disaster.said the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Chad.All of the country's provinces had been hit, Chad's water and energy minister Marcelin Kanabe Passale told journalists Saturday morning, warning of more trouble to come."The waters of the Logone and Chari rivers have reached a critical height likely to cause obvious serious flooding in the coming days," Passale said.N'Djamena, Chad's capital, is located where the Logone and Chari rivers flow into each other.Passale recommended that all water from private wells be treated with chlorine before consumption.A flood-monitoring committee had been set up to "assess the risks associated with the pollution of drinking water supplies and rising river levels," he added.