© Hussein Malla/AP

In a major escalation towards regional war, Israel today bombed one of the most densely populated areas in Beirut. The Israeli military claims to have targeted a senior Hezbollah commander, who in fact survived the attack., who they blamed for the Majdal Shams strike, which killed at least 12 people, including 9 children and one teenager. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari threatened, "We will prepare for a response against Hezbollah, we will act."Israel's attack of densely populated Beirut was this response, an attack which resulted in the death of at least one person.However, Hezbollah as well as other regional resistance forces have claimed that they are not responsible for the Majdal Shams attack, with some placing the blame squarely on Israel.he said.The Iranian ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani described the attack on Majdal Shams as a "staged play orchestrated by the occupation regime.""This was incredibly reckless and criminal by Israel. Once again it's the side labeled 'terrorists' who are left to act as the adults in the room," said Rania Khalek, journalist with Breakthrough News who is based in Beirut. According to Khalek, "awaiting Hezbollah's response never feels as unsettling as awaiting Israel's aggression, [because Hezbollah has] thus far been measured while the Israelis play with fire."