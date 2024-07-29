"The Hezbollah attack today crossed all red lines, and the response will be accordingly. We are approaching the moment of an all-out war against Hezbollah and Lebanon," Katz told Axios.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said that Hezbollah will pay a heavy price.
"Hezbollah will pay a heavy price, the kind it has thus far not paid," Netanyahu told the leader of the Druze community in Israel in a phone call, according to a statement from his office.
The Iran-backed Lebanese group has denied any role in the attack.
Comment: Reason, and the evidence, suggests that an Israeli interceptor was most likely responsible:
The Israeli military said it "will prepare a response" against Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah after the rocket attack in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.
"We will prepare for a response against Hezbollah... we will act," military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters, adding Saturday's rocket fire was the "deadliest attack on Israeli civilians since October 7" when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel sparking war in Gaza.
Comment: Notably, Israel was also responsible for killing the majority of people on Oct 7, too. Meanwhile it has also killed well over 100,000 Gazans: Leaked doc reveals Israeli military KNEW of Hamas plan to raid and take hostages 2 weeks before Oct 7, Israeli news reports
Lebanon condemns attack
The Lebanese government condemned "all acts of violence and aggression against civilians," after Israeli authorities reported 10 killed in the annexed Golan Heights by rocket fire they blamed on Hezbollah.
"Targeting civilians is a flagrant violation of international law and goes against the principles of humanity," a government statement said, calling "for an immediate cessation of hostilities" after months of cross-border exchanges between Hezbollah and Israeli forces.
Ah yes the Zionist Slits your throat & kicks you in the Balls while he blames it on you.
Like a broken record & nighmare since HAAVARA Agreement of 1933. 🤡🐐🐇💩🎪