© Valery SHARIFULIN/ AFP

Vladimir Putin met Syrian president Bashar al-Assad in Moscow, images on television showed Thursday.The meeting late Wednesday comes at a time whenduring a civil war,The first meeting of the two men since March last year comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan evoked the possibility of the three leaders meeting to try and normalise ties between Ankara and Damascus."Now we have come to such a point that as soon as Bashar al-Assad takes a step towards improving relations with Turkey, we will show him the same approach," Erdogan said.Turkey originally aimed to topple Assad's regime when the Syrian conflict erupted with the violent suppression of peaceful protesters in 2011 and backed rebels calling for his ouster.But more recently, Ankara has shifted focus to preventing what Erdogan in 2019 dubbed a "terror corridor" from opening up in northern Syria.as his government is working to ensure safe and voluntary return of Syrian refugees.Turkey has launched a string of offensives in Syria since 2016 targeting Kurdish militias, Islamic State group jihadists and forces loyal to Assad.Pro-Turkish forces in Syria now control two vast strips of territory along the border.