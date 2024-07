© Zi Xin/Imaginechina

A new railway line connecting China and Iran through Turkmenistan was launched on 16 July, with the departure of the first Chinese transit train Headed to Tehran from Shaanxi province in northwestern China.According to the Iranian Ambassador to China, Mohsen Bakhtiar, the train is expected Turkmenistan , it will enter the Islamic Republic via the Inche-Burun checkpoint.Bakhtiar stressed that the launch of this route is part of the Iranian embassy's "efforts to strengthen the country's transit potential by ensuring the transportation of Chinese goods to West Asia and Europe," according to the Times of Central Asia Last year, Iran's late president EbrahimA few weeks after this, Raisi inaugurated the second phase of the Mianeh-Tabriz railway mega project, which will connect Iranian railways to Europe for the first time.Incoming president Masoud Pezeshkian recently confirmed he would continue on the path laid down by his predecessor. He said the Islamic Republic will continue prioritizing bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Russia and China, particularly within frameworks such as BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and the Eurasia Economic Union.