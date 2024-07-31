Aerial view from the scene on Hart Street
North West Ambulance Service said at least eight people were stabbed and taken to hospital, some to Alder Hey Children's Hospital. The attack is not currently being treated as terror-related
.
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after stabbings in Southport.
At least eight people have been taken to hospital after a "major incident" was declared by Merseyside Police after officers attended reports of stabbings on Hart Street in the seaside town, which is north of Liverpool
, just before midday on Monday.
It is believed the attack happened at The Hart Space - a community hub and mother and baby centre
on the road.
Police said the teenager was taken to a police station and a knife has been seized. The stabbings are not currently being treated as terror-related.
The public were urged to avoid the area - as one local businessman described the scene as like a "horror movie"
.
North West Ambulance Service said it had treated eight people with stab injuries, who have been taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, Aintree University Hospital, and Southport and Formby Hospital.
Alder Hey declared a "major incident", saying its emergency department was "currently extremely busy" and urged parents to only bring their children to the department if it was urgent.
At least 13 ambulances were sent to the scene near Hart Street after the ambulance service received reports of multiple stabbings at 11.48am.
A Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), air ambulance and merit doctors were also present.A "Taylor Swift Yoga and Dance Workshop" aimed at children aged between 7 and 11 was taking place at the centre
where the attack is believed to have happened.
Katrina Marie, who works at The Hart Space, said in a statement on Facebook that the news has "shaken me to the core".
"We are one big family at The Hart Space and this cuts deep," she said.
"There are absolutely no words to describe what's happened today and I'm praying for all families affected. Let's hold them all in our thoughts and please no more speculation until more information is released."'Scene from a horror movie'
One local business owner, who was one of the people who called the police, said the incident was like a "scene from a horror movie".
Colin Parry, owner of Masters Vehicle Body Repairs on Hart Street, said he believed multiple people had been stabbed."The mothers are coming here now and screaming,"
he said. "It is like a scene from a horror movie. It's like something from America
, not like sunny Southport."
Another resident, Ryan Carney told Sky News his mum was nearby when the incident happened and saw bodies "covered in blood".
"She [could] hear screaming and crying," Mr Carney said. "She goes out, and she goes round to see what happened, and all she said was she saw the members of police or ambulance carrying out a few bodies of girls.
"They were in white, but they were covered in red. Covered in blood. She said she could see the stab wounds."
Mr Carney said his mum then saw "a woman who was screaming who said that her child was lost, that she couldn't find her child".
"They let her into the cordon, and she ran down, and all you could hear is her screaming and crying, saying 'That's my child, that's my child' in the bodies."'Horrendous and deeply shocking'
Prime Minister Keir Starmer
said the news emerging from Southport was "horrendous and deeply shocking".
He thanked police and the emergency services, adding that he was being kept updated as the situation developed and his thoughts were with those affected.
Speaking in the House of Commons, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper
also passed on her thoughts to the families and loved ones of those affected.
"The response to this awful incident is currently unfolding, and the House and the public will be updated in due course," she said.
Emily Spurrell, Merseyside police and crime commissioner, said she was "deeply shocked" after the multiple stabbings.
Writing a post on X she said there was "no wider risk to the public" after an arrest had been made, and urged people not to speculate about the incident.
Comment:
This is just the latest seemingly random, particularly violent incident to occur in the UK in recent weeks. However, as has become increasingly frequent in recent years, not only do these appear to occur in clusters within one country, but they can often be found to occur across multiple countries, as seems to be the case now.
Whilst divisory media outlets and personalities would have us believe this is solely an issue of weaponised mass migration, a more discerning view might be that, instead, those people who are vulnerable, and volatile - of which illegal migrants indeed are included - are more liable to go off in the current climate.
These incidents are also occurring alongside a spate of other unusual and 'unprecedented' events, and it seems reasonable to suppose that if they're not directly related, then they're perhaps a symptom of a general malaise.
Note the following is just selection
of incidents are just from the last few weeks:
As noted in the X post below, there were other incidents in the UK, not linked to above. However, what the user fails to mention is that the attack at the airport also involved a white, British police officer kicking and stamping on the head of one of the restrained and prostrate British-Muslim offenders.
As for the riots mentioned, the Gypsy and Bangladeshi community has been in the area for half a century, if not more, and an escalation to such rioting is rare, if unheard of.
Further, not noted in the post, over in Dublin, a protest against a migrant encampment became particularly intense, and those involved in the righteous furor were white citizens.
And so whilst weaponised mass migration is indeed a serious threat - it's weaponised
- to reduce what's occurring down to solely a migrant problem would be to miss the much more significant picture: that powerful groups are involved in an overall strategy of impoverishment; divide and conquer; and chaos creation; of which mass migration is but one method of attack.
Updates 31 July 2024
The three slain children have been named
. They were girls aged 6, 7 and 9.
Elsie Dot Stancombe, Alice Dasilva Aguiar and Bebe King
And the murderous lunatic who killed them is the son of Rwandan migrants.
Yesterday, at a vigil for the girls in the city of Southport, which is near Liverpool, another lunatic was arrested on approach to the vigil, wearing a balaclava and carrying a knife:
When it became apparent to the large crowd that the man arrested was a Muslim, they rioted:
Then, incredibly, in Southend
, near London, machete-wielding gangbangers attacked each other and caused panic in the seaside town:
The manufactured 'clash of civilizations' continues apace, and in lockstep with Israel's plan for Armageddon.
