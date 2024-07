'Scene from a horror movie'

North West Ambulance Service said at least eight people were stabbed and taken to hospital, some to Alder Hey Children's Hospital. The attackA 17-year-old boy has been arrested after stabbings in Southport.At least eight people have been taken to hospital after a "major incident" was declared by Merseyside Police after officers attended reports of stabbings on Hart Street in the seaside town, which is north of Liverpool , just before midday on Monday.It is believed the attackon the road.Police said the teenager was taken to a police station and a knife has been seized. The stabbings are not currently being treated as terror-related.The public were urged to avoid the area - asNorth West Ambulance Service said it had treated eight people with stab injuries, who have been taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, Aintree University Hospital, and Southport and Formby Hospital.Alder Hey declared a "major incident", saying its emergency department was "currently extremely busy" and urged parents to only bring their children to the department if it was urgent.At least 13 ambulances were sent to the scene near Hart Street after the ambulance service received reports of multiple stabbings at 11.48am.A Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), air ambulance and merit doctors were also present.where the attack is believed to have happened.Katrina Marie, who works at The Hart Space, said in a statement on Facebook that the news has "shaken me to the core"."We are one big family at The Hart Space and this cuts deep," she said."There are absolutely no words to describe what's happened today and I'm praying for all families affected. Let's hold them all in our thoughts and please no more speculation until more information is released."One local business owner, who was one of the people who called the police, said the incident was like a "scene from a horror movie".Colin Parry, owner of Masters Vehicle Body Repairs on Hart Street, said he believed multiple people had been stabbed.he said. "It is like a scene from a horror movie., not like sunny Southport."Another resident, Ryan Carney told Sky News his mum was nearby when the incident happened and saw"She [could] hear screaming and crying," Mr Carney said. "She goes out, and she goes round to see what happened, and all she said was she saw the members of police or ambulance carrying out a few bodies of girls."They were in white, but they were covered in red. Covered in blood. She saidMr Carney said his mum then saw "a woman who was screaming who said that her child was lost, that she couldn't find her child"."They let her into the cordon, and she ran down, and all you could hear is her screaming and crying,Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the news emerging from Southport was "horrendous and deeply shocking".He thanked police and the emergency services, adding that he was being kept updated as the situation developed and his thoughts were with those affected.Speaking in the House of Commons, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper also passed on her thoughts to the families and loved ones of those affected."The response to this awful incident is currently unfolding, and the House and the public will be updated in due course," she said.Emily Spurrell, Merseyside police and crime commissioner, said she was "deeply shocked" after the multiple stabbings.Writing a post on X she said there was "no wider risk to the public" after an arrest had been made, and urged people not to speculate about the incident.