A woman wielding Samurai sword savagely murdered one person and injured two others in a brutal attack in Los Angeles on Thursday.On Thursday afternoon, deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department were dispatched to a quiet street in San Dimas, where they were hailed by a woman who was covered in blood and holding a Samurai sword.In a video taken by KTLA , she could be seen staggering along the street with the weapon in her hand.in a brutal attack with a Samurai sword in Los Angeles on Thursday Investigators are still trying to identify what sparked the violence that apparently arose from a domestic disputeIn the footage, slash wounds appeared to cover her leg and as she lurched forward, she left a trail of blood in her wake.From what the deputies could understand, the woman seemed like she wanted to exhibit the sword to them.When the officers ordered her to place the weapon on the ground, she complied, setting the sword down, before raising her hands.According to KTLA , the emergency might have been a heart attack.Based on the evidence they've collected, though, they believe there might be some kind of family connection between the women.In an effort to facilitate the process, interpreters were sent to the scene of the incident and the hospital to work alongside the detective.'I'm a little bit uneasy because I don't know what's going on,' one resident in the area told KTLA 'I'm shocked, surprised,' the resident continued.