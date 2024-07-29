Gare du Nord train station
© Julien De Rosa/Getty ImagesFILE:
A bomb threat has reportedly led to the evacuation of Gare du Nord, a major Paris train station, just minutes after a Franco-Swiss airport was closed due to security concerns. The entire station perimeter has been cordoned off amid the bomb scare.

Local journalist Jean-Baptiste Marty reported that "two suspicious packages" were found at the rail hub. It comes after lines were sabotaged ahead of the opening ceremony. Writing on X, he added, "A bomb threat is in progress at Gare du Nord in Paris. The entire perimeter around the station and within the station is cordoned off."

According to the French media outlet Actu17, two calls were made warning of bombs at the station. Meanwhile, Basel-Mulhouse airport, near the Swiss border, experienced a bomb scare, prompting an evacuation of travellers.

Initially, Basel-Mulhouse EuroAirport announced on its website, "For safety reasons, the terminal had to be evacuated and is currently closed." However, the airport has since reopened, and flights are gradually resuming.

This incident occurred just hours after the French rail network suffered major delays due to a coordinated arson attack. Travelers at Basel-Mulhouse airport can breathe a sigh of relief, as a new statement announced, "The airport has reopened and flight operations are gradually restarting. Passengers are requested to contact their airline for information about their flight."


According to news agency Reuters, French police confirmed that a bomb scare prompted the evacuation. Air France also reported that its flights were grounded due to the threat.

Images circulating on social media depict travellers waiting outside the airport with their luggage. A massive security operation has been initiated across Paris, involving 45,000 police officers and 18,000 soldiers patrolling the streets, ahead of the opening ceremony on Friday. This marks the largest deployment of French troops since World War II.