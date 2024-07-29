© Getty Images / Hector Vivas / Stringer

The Argentine national football team was robbed before their Paris 2024 Olympics match, the head coach said on Wednesday."Yesterday (Tuesday),Head Coach Javier Mascherano, a former Barcelona and Argentina midfielder, said.the 40-year-old added.Argentina lost to Morocco 2-1 in a Wednesday Paris 2024 match at the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium in Saint-Etienne, a French city near Lyon.A Botafogo midfielder, Almada, whose belongings were said to be stolen, played in the match against Morocco.France's BFMTV reported on Thursday that the victim said the theft isor at least $54,250, and a complaint is expected to be filed soon.Argentina will next face Iraq at Lyon Stadium on Saturday.The Paris 2024 Olympic Games' opening ceremony will be held in Paris on Friday, as the Summer Games will end on Aug. 11.