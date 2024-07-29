"Yesterday (Tuesday), thieves entered our training place and we were robbed. Thiago Almada had his belongings, a watch and jewels stolen," Head Coach Javier Mascherano, a former Barcelona and Argentina midfielder, said.
"We didn't want to say anything after training," the 40-year-old added.
Argentina lost to Morocco 2-1 in a Wednesday Paris 2024 match at the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium in Saint-Etienne, a French city near Lyon.
A Botafogo midfielder, Almada, whose belongings were said to be stolen, played in the match against Morocco.
France's BFMTV reported on Thursday that the victim said the theft is worth €50,000 or at least $54,250, and a complaint is expected to be filed soon.
Argentina will next face Iraq at Lyon Stadium on Saturday.
The Paris 2024 Olympic Games' opening ceremony will be held in Paris on Friday, as the Summer Games will end on Aug. 11.
