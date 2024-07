in six areas of France overnight

"deliberate, very precise, extremely well-targeted,"

Fibre-optic cables in several parts of France have been "sabotaged", police said today,that halted trains across the country.Friday's disruption on the rail networkPolice said the cablesAFP confirmed with major carriers including Free and SFR that they had been affected, althoughhe said.A source close to the case saidfor the telecoms sabotage.It is not yet clear if police are linking the two sets of sabotage attacks.Several politicians have hinted that "ultra-left" activists might be behind Friday's attacks on the rail network but nothing has been confirmed.The train network has returned to normal, three days after the coordinated acts of sabotage heavily disrupted travel before the Olympics opening ceremony, Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete said.Thousands of people had their travel plans thrown into disarray on Friday morning when saboteurs struck France's TGV high-speed train network in a series of pre-dawn attacks across the country. Train operator SNCF saidSNCF said security would be stepped up following the attacks., or if they were deliberately timed to disrupt the Games' opening spectacle later that day.The network gradually returned to normal over the weekend following repairs."This morning, all trains are running," Mr Vergriete told RTL radio.The attacks affected 800,000 travellers, but "in the end 700,000 were able to make their trips" while 100,000 were hit by train cancellations, he said.Since the attacks, 50 drones, 250 rail security agents and 1,000 maintenance workers were deployed to tighten security along the 28,000-kilometre high-speed train network, the minister added.The incident will likely cost millions of euros, Mr Vergriete said.Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said authorities had "identified a certain number of profiles that could have committed" the acts of sabotage.Far-left French anarchists have a history of targeting the train network with arson attacks.The attacks wereMr Darmanin told France 2 television."This is the traditional type of action of the ultra left," he said.But asked whether the profiles that were identified were close to the far-left, Mr Darmanin said: "We must be cautious."He said"These are people who may be close to this movement," the interior minister added.A statement signed by "an unexpected delegation" was sent to several news media outlets expressing support for the sabotage and criticising the Olympic Games as being a "celebration of nationalism" and the oppression of peoples by nation states.Mr Darmanin said the statement was "something that resembles a claim", but "we must be careful because it could be an opportunistic claim".The Kremlin dismissed Western media speculation that Russia was behind the series of attacks and said that Western media frequently tried to blame Moscow for everything without evidence.Asked about the media speculation that Russia was behind the attacks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "These are just the latest fakes - more unsubstantiated accusations.""The fact is that there are a lot of such low-grade media, and even respected ones, that have recently not shied away from doing anything to blame Russia for everything that is happening," Mr Peskov said.