Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is no different from Adolf Hitler, Türkiye's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has said, condemning Israel's campaign in Gaza.
Erdogan fired the new diplomatic broadside at Netanyahu on Wednesday when he delivered an opening speech at an award ceremony in Ankara. West Jerusalem now has "Nazi camps" of its own to hold Palestinians in, the president stated, implying the campaign in Gaza was as bad - or even worse - than the Holocaust committed by Nazi Germany.
"We've seen the Nazi camps of Israel. How does this happen? They used to speak ill about Hitler, but how are you any different than Hitler?" Erdogan stated.
They are going to make us miss Hitler. Is what this Netanyahu is doing any less than what Hitler did? It is not.
Comment: Erdogan has voiced opposition before:
Turkish PM Erdogan: Israel has no conscience, has surpassed Hitler in barbarism (2014)
Turkey's Erdogan says 'spirit of Hitler' manifests in leadership of 'fascist, racist' Israel (2018)
The only real difference between the late Nazi fuhrer and the Israeli PM is the broad support from the West for Netanyahu and his campaign against Hamas, the Turkish leader claimed.
"He is richer than Hitler; he gets the support from the West. All sorts of support comes from the United States. And what did they do with all this support? They killed more than 20,000 Gazans," he stressed.
Comment: Examples of US support of Israel:
'Exporting democracy': How much US military aid does Israel receive?
America first? Nikki Haley slams UN for not 'protecting Israel & targeting Iran'
Wasn't she supposed to serve America? Twitter unamused as IDF 'salutes' Haley for her support for Israel
Israel ignores international law with Gaza bombing, enjoys U.S. and UK support
'Israel's the best $3bn investment we make': Old Biden quip sets Twitter on edge
NYT op-ed laments lack of refuge for Africans in Israel, completely forgets Palestinians
Rand Paul: "Attack on Israel will be treated as an attack on U.S."
US fighting on behalf of Israel: ex-Israeli author claims
Examples of support for the rise of Nazi Germany coming from the US and Western powers:
How Americans supported and inspired the Nazis
Hitler was financed by the Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve
Oscar-Winning U.S. Filmmaker Oliver Stone Says Adolf Hitler Was "Enabled by Western Bankers"
Hollywood helped Adolf Hitler with Nazi propaganda drive, academic claims
German historian: Associated Press supplied American newspapers with Nazi propaganda
The Munich Betrayal: How Western powers 'sold' Czechoslovakia to Hitler
From the past to the present:
Holocaust 2.0: Eugenics and the War on Terror
Türkiye's president has long sought to portray himself as a protector of Palestinians, repeatedly criticizing Israeli policies. Erdogan drastically ramped up his rhetoric amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which broke out in the aftermath of the attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on southern Israel on October 7.
The new remarks, arguably the most hostile ones produced by Erdogan to date, have prompted a response from Netanyahu. Israeli PM dismissed the criticism, pointing fingers at Erdogan's questionable account and allegations of committing genocide in Türkiye and beyond.
"Erdogan, who commits genocide against the Kurds, who holds a world record for imprisoning journalists who oppose his rule, is the last person who can preach morality to us," Netanyahu stated, falling short of accusing Erdogan of being the true Hitler himself.
The Israeli military is the "most moral army in the world," and it is currently battling "the most disgusting and cruel terrorist group in the world," Netanyahu added, referring to Hamas.
Comment: Moral, when it comes to soldiers, is typically about their motivation and ability to follow orders. Even if one takes the word to be about what is right and wrong in the ordinary sense, which moral standard, is Netanyahu referring to?
Comment: To call or compare someone with Hitler is common in commentary about political opponents. Having been pulled too often by too many, the Hitler card has lost a bit of its edge. If one tries to go into the details, it becomes more interesting:
Netanyahu is voicing a particular trend:
Netanyahu sets out Israel's credo: 'Weak are slaughtered, strong survive,' echoes of Hitler
Hitler mentality: Mothers of all Palestinians must be killed says Israeli MP (2014)
Out-Hitlering Hitler: Israeli official calls for concentration camps, ethnic cleansing of Gazans
Caught on video: Israeli rabbis praise Hitler at military prep school
'Yes, we're racists': Rabbis recorded endorsing Hitler, urging enslavement of Arabs
Israel's psychopathic Defense Minister compares beloved Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish to Hitler
Chief Israeli Rabbi: Non-Jews should be forbidden to live in Israel unless they follow Jewish laws and act as servants to Jews
More from Netanyahu
Prime Minister Netanyahu and historical revisionism: Hitler & the Mufti - (Official transcript November 28, 1941) -> 'Mask is slipping: Netanyahu says Palestinian mufti inspired Holocaust'
Everyone I don't like is Hitler: Netanyahu shamelessly compares Iran to Nazis
Is anyone listening? Netanyahu complains to UN chief Israel is being treated unfairly
"Lebensraum" for the Nazis - Greater Israel for Zionists
"Greater Israel": the plan is on track
'Greater Israel': The Zionist plan for the Middle East
From Yinon to Ya'alon: Israel's strategy to balkanize the Middle East at any cost (2014)
Israel seeks regional destabilization through its support for Kurdistan
Report: Libyan rebels seek Israel's support
Former Mossad chief admits 'Israel does not want peace' (2019)
Iraqis capture Israeli colonel leading ISIS terrorists? (2015)
The man behind the curtain: Israeli colonel captured among ISIL terrorist forces in Iraq (2015)
What might the religion of an Israeli colonel and that of Islamic State have in common?
The Truth Perspective: Match Made in Heaven: The Surprising Similarities Between Radical Islam and Talmudic Judaism (2019)
The Truth Perspective: How to Numb Your Conscience with Totalitarian Religion (2019)
The following book has notes on how Israel as a nation came about: The Controversy of Zion - One of the most controversial books ever written
Occasionally Erdogan has been on the receiving end himself
Facepalm: Turkish President Erdogan cites Hitler's Germany as example of effective presidential system (January 2016)
Becoming a Hitler? Erdogan waging war against Turkish civilians (January 2016)
Erdogan's New Year resolution: Be more like Hitler (January 2016)
And now it begins: Austrian, German party leaders compare Turkey's post-coup crackdown to Hitler power grab (August 2016)
The background for the Hitler name-calling from Germany and Austria, was that Erodgan's government had opposed a coup sponsored by the US and aligned forces:
Former Swedish Prime Minister: No doubt that Gülen was behind Turkey's coup attempt
Hand caught in the cookie jar! Photo evidence shows US Turkish ambassador meeting with Colonel Yazici day before coup
Former commander of NATO was the mastermind behind failed coup, says Turkish media
Turkey issues arrest warrant for former CIA officer in role of 2016 failed coup
Serbian FM: Turkish coup plotted to stop mending of Russia-Turkey ties
Turkey and Russian relations after the coup attempt: Friends but not allies
Erdogan is not perfect, but in the case of Netanyahu, he could even make a stronger case if he was interested. Not that it would change much, as this also didn't:
Netanyahu depicted as Hitler by Sydney protesters during historic Australia trip (2017)