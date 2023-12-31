Türkiye’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan
© Getty Images / Jeff J Mitchell
FILE PHOTO. Türkiye’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan
The only difference between the Nazi fuhrer and Israeli's PM is the Western support the latter enjoys, the Turkish leader says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is no different from Adolf Hitler, Türkiye's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has said, condemning Israel's campaign in Gaza.

Erdogan fired the new diplomatic broadside at Netanyahu on Wednesday when he delivered an opening speech at an award ceremony in Ankara. West Jerusalem now has "Nazi camps" of its own to hold Palestinians in, the president stated, implying the campaign in Gaza was as bad - or even worse - than the Holocaust committed by Nazi Germany.

"We've seen the Nazi camps of Israel. How does this happen? They used to speak ill about Hitler, but how are you any different than Hitler?" Erdogan stated.
They are going to make us miss Hitler. Is what this Netanyahu is doing any less than what Hitler did? It is not.

Comment: Erdogan has voiced opposition before:
The only real difference between the late Nazi fuhrer and the Israeli PM is the broad support from the West for Netanyahu and his campaign against Hamas, the Turkish leader claimed.

"He is richer than Hitler; he gets the support from the West. All sorts of support comes from the United States. And what did they do with all this support? They killed more than 20,000 Gazans," he stressed.


Comment: Examples of US support of Israel:
Examples of support for the rise of Nazi Germany coming from the US and Western powers:
From the past to the present:
Türkiye's president has long sought to portray himself as a protector of Palestinians, repeatedly criticizing Israeli policies. Erdogan drastically ramped up his rhetoric amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which broke out in the aftermath of the attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on southern Israel on October 7.

The new remarks, arguably the most hostile ones produced by Erdogan to date, have prompted a response from Netanyahu. Israeli PM dismissed the criticism, pointing fingers at Erdogan's questionable account and allegations of committing genocide in Türkiye and beyond.

"Erdogan, who commits genocide against the Kurds, who holds a world record for imprisoning journalists who oppose his rule, is the last person who can preach morality to us," Netanyahu stated, falling short of accusing Erdogan of being the true Hitler himself.

The Israeli military is the "most moral army in the world," and it is currently battling "the most disgusting and cruel terrorist group in the world," Netanyahu added, referring to Hamas.


Comment: Moral, when it comes to soldiers, is typically about their motivation and ability to follow orders. Even if one takes the word to be about what is right and wrong in the ordinary sense, which moral standard, is Netanyahu referring to?