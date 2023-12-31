© Getty Images / Jeff J Mitchell



They are going to make us miss Hitler. Is what this Netanyahu is doing any less than what Hitler did? It is not.

The only difference between the Nazi fuhrer and Israeli's PM is the Western support the latter enjoys, the Turkish leader saysErdogan fired the new diplomatic broadside at Netanyahu on Wednesday when he delivered an opening speech at an award ceremony in Ankara. West Jerusalem now has "Nazi camps" of its own to hold Palestinians in, the president stated, implying the campaign in Gaza was as bad - or even worse - than the Holocaust committed by Nazi Germany.Erdogan stated.The only real difference between the late Nazi fuhrer and the Israeli PM is the broad support from the West for Netanyahu and his campaign against Hamas, the Turkish leader claimed.he stressed.Türkiye's president has long sought to portray himself as a protector of Palestinians, repeatedly criticizing Israeli policies. Erdogan drastically ramped up his rhetoric amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which broke out in the aftermath of the attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on southern Israel on October 7.Israeli PM dismissed the criticism, pointing fingers at Erdogan's questionable account and allegations of committing genocide in Türkiye and beyond."Erdogan, who commits genocide against the Kurds, who holds a world record for imprisoning journalists who oppose his rule, is the last person who can preach morality to us," Netanyahu stated, falling short of accusing Erdogan of being the true Hitler himself.Netanyahu added, referring to Hamas.