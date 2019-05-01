© YouTube



Slavery should return

"Abolishing legal slavery has created deficiencies. No one is responsible for that property. With God's help it will return. The goyim (non-Jews) will want to be our slaves. Being a slave of the Jews is the best. They must be slaves, they want to be slaves. Instead of just wandering the streets, being foolish and harming each other, now he's a slave, now his life is beginning to come into order."

"There are around us people with genetic problems. Ask any average Arab where he wants to be. He wants to be under occupation. Why? Because they have genetic problems, they don't know how to run a country, they don't know how to do anything - look at the state of them."

Yes, we are racists

"Are we unaware that there are different races? Is it a secret? Is it untrue? What can you do? It's true. Yes, we are racists, we believe in racism."

"Correct, there are races in the world, nations have genetic characteristics, so we [the Jews] must consider how to help them. Racial differences are real, and that's precisely a reason to offer help."

The Holocaust is humanism and pluralism

"The Holocaust for real is not about the killing of Jews - that's not the Holocaust. All of these excuses claiming that it was based on ideology or that it was systematic, this is ridiculous. Because it was based on ideology, to a certain extent, makes it more moral than if people murdered people for no reason. Humanism, all the secular culture about us believing in the human, that's the Holocaust. The Holocaust, for real, is being pluralist, believing in "I believe in the human". That's what's called a Holocaust. The Lord (blessed be his name) is already shouting for many years that the [Jewish] exile is over, but people don't listen to him, and that is their disease, a disease which needs to be cured by the Holocaust."

The Nazi logic was right

Hitler was right, "100% correct"

Responses

"The Eli academy should have been closed long ago, and whoever let the chauvinism, homophobia and all the rest of the hate which comes out of there to continue the madness, should not be surprised by the horrible expressions which came out of there today."

Not a slip of the tongue

"These statements have been repeated again for years at Bnei David. Not a slip of the tongue, but a set agenda."

About the Author:

Jonathan Ofir is an Israeli musician, conductor and blogger/writer based in Denmark.