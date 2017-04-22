© CTV News



In Syria, Hezbollah controls territory on the ground. With Iran's instructions, its militias stand side-by-side with Syrian troops as they slaughter the Syrian people. Hezbollah helped Assad starve and destroy Aleppo.

We're working hard to change the UN culture. Today's Security Council session in the Middle East still involved far too much Israel bashing, but we made real progress toward focusing on the real culprit in the region - Iran. #NewDayAtTheUN

'America first' lasted for about 10 secondsHaley, a former Waffle House waitress, is the latest addition — and rising star — of Israel's UN delegation.According to Haley, "Iran is using Hezbollah to expand its regional aspirations.."Israel's envoy recited some very purple prose during her remarks at the Security Council meeting:Iran's Ambassador Gholamali Khoshroo fired back, accusing the US and Israel of seeking "to remove the Palestinian issue that is central to all the conflicts in the Middle East from these open debates."He described the goo that came out of Haley's mouth as "unsubstantiated allegations ... designed and perpetrated hysterically by Israel and certain countries in the region including those who fully supported Saddam Hussein's aggression against Iran."After her remarkable performance, Haley tweeted:'America first' lasted for about 10 seconds.