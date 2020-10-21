© Unknown



"A former ACT UP staffer who worked for the Open Society Institute, George Soros' foundation, suggested that I file an application therefor funding for the tour. When I did so, it turned out that the person on the other end had known me from when we both attended Hunter [College] High School in New York in the 1970s. He forwarded the application to the institute's office in Amman, Jordan, and I had an amazing one-hour conversation with Hanan Rabani, its director of the Women's and Gender program for the Middle East (West Asia) region. Hanan told me that this tour would give great visibility to autonomous queer organizations in the region. That it would inspire queer Arabs — especially in Egypt.



For that reason, she said, funding for the tour should come from the Amman office."

Israel/Palestine and the Queer International, by Sarah Schulman p.108

"America is willing to sacrifice its young soldiers and national interests and even its economy for Israel," Gilad Atzmon, who was born in a Jewish family in Israel and grew up in Jerusalem al-Quds, tells the Tehran Times. Atzmon, who now lives in Britain, also says,The following is the text of the interview:For decades, Israel has beenaround the world, and this shouldn't be surprising, asEmbarrassed by the Israeli government's current arming of Azerbaijan in its war with Armenia, Holocaust scholar Israel W. Charny penned an article for The Times of Israel titled: "Would Israel sell a used drone to a Hitler?" Charny admits in his piece that Israel's conduct is fundamentally unethical. He ends his commentary writing, "to my Armenian colleagues and friends, I can only say that as a Jew and as an Israeli, I am mortified - and angry."I would think that if Israel's leading genocide historian allows himself to admit in an Israeli nationalist outlet that the Jewish State is profiting from the non-ethical arms trade, the rest of us should be entitled to engage with this topic freely and to use every possible platform to denounce Israel or anyone else from profiting from non-ethical practices.The issues go well beyond Israel's arms trade. A few days ago, we learned from the Jewish Press aboutThe bill "wouldto ensure concerns are settled."The facts, regarding Israel's immense influence and the Jewish Lobby in the USA and other Western countries, have been established for a while. One can refer to The Israeli Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy, a detailed study by two of the most influential American social scientists (Prof. John Mearsheimer & Prof. Stephen Walt). Another leading American political scientist admired by a generation of academics who also covered the topic is, of course, Prof James Petras, in his book The Power of Israel in the United States.I would like to believe that the most effective method to approach this topic would be tothis entails pointing the finger at the wars the USA fights on behalf of Israel, the sanctions that the USA mounts for Israel, the fact that America is willing to sacrifice its young soldiers and national interests and even its economy for Israel. Theoretically speaking, American citizens are entitled to voice such criticisms as freedom of speech is enshrined in their constitution's first amendment.A few months ago, we learned that Right-wing activists attempted to spread new laws across Republican-controlled states that would suppress criticism on Israel's public university campuses and its occupation of Palestinian territory.I am unable to identify any genuine political force in the USA that can change this anytime soon. I do not see anyone within American politics who is willing to tackle the matter.In general, it's a good practice not to overestimate people's intelligence. But Israel and its Lobby make the opposite mistake; they tend to believe that people are far stupider than they are.People do notice Israeli criminality; they also notice their politicians on all levels operating as foreign agents for a criminal state. Israel and The Lobby interpret this rise of awareness as "growing anti-Semitism," but this is hyperbole.The Israelis and The Lobby know that once you see the full picture, you can't just un-see it. In that respect, Israel is facing a wall of silent resistance, and the consequences of this reality are unpredictable.It is fascinating to observe theThe Israelis, or at least many of them, are also tired of themselves being themselves. In line with Jewish history,As far as I can tell, they are better at that battle than anyone else.Human rights issues are close to our hearts. We don't like to see abuse of others; we hate discrimination; we are appalled by the racism of any kind. Seemingly, some were clever enough to attach barcodes to these genuine universal and ethical feelings.Many human rights campaigns are funded by elements that are themselves dedicated to human rights abusers.Since the Palestinian struggle is close to my heart, it took me little time to find out thatIn 2012 the BDS National Committee in Ramallah made a crucial change to its goal statement. It changed the wording of its original (June 2005) mission statement from "demanding that Israel end its occupation and colonization of all Arab lands" to demanding that Israel end "its occupation and colonization of all Arab lands occupied in June 1967*" My attempt to find out who introduced this change revealed that this new wording first appeared in Omar Barghouti's 2011 book, BDS: Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions: The Global Struggle for Palestinian Rights (page 6).It seems that since 2011,— it drifted away from the commitment to land occupied since 1948 and limited its struggle to the liberation of lands occupied in 1967.It is evident that the change took place behind the backs of the Palestinian people.Further investigation revealed that BDS — like most Palestinian NGOs — wasIn 2013 I was asked to review a book titled Israel/Palestine and the Queer International, by Sarah Schulman. It was Schulman who resolved the mysterious change in the BDS goal statement. In her search for funding for a young Palestinian Queer USA tour in support of BDS, Schulman wrote that she was advised to approach George Soros' Open Society Institute. The following account may leave you flabbergasted, as it did me:Here is clear and embarrassing evidence of a crude intervention made by George Soros' institute in an attempt to shape Arab and Islamic culture and political life. We also learn about the manner in which Soros' Open Society Institute introduces gay and queer politics to the region. Apparently, money for a tour promoting Palestine and BDS is traveling from Soros' Open Society to Jordan and then back to the USA.This makes it clear why BDS had "good reason" to remain silent regarding its funding sources. After all, being funded directly or indirectly by a liberal Zionist philanthropist, a man who also funded the openly Zionist J Street and was invested in Israeli companies in the West Bank, is indeed embarrassing.We see this in the Palestine solidarity movement; we saw the same thing in Occupy Wall Street and currently in some BLM activity segments. Instead of genuinely caring for the oppressed, human rights and solidarity movements often morph into policing forces that dedicate themselves to controlling the so-called opposition.The case of the language of BDS has a good ending. However, Omar Barghouti didn't change the words printed in his book, where he bluntly compromised on occupied land demands on behalf of the Palestinian people.The real meaning of thinking yourself chosen is attributing a unique sense of impunity to yourself and no one else. In real politics, this means that your Jewish state is the only nuclear power in the region, your Air Force is the only one to fly F-35s, your army is not committed to any recognized ethical standards, your military industry trades with the darkest regimes around. Try to imagine a world where everyone believes themselves to be chosen.