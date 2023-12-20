Pope Francis is repeating "the sins of Pius XII" and "surreptitiously colluding with the forces of evil," Chief Rabbi of South Africa, Dr. Warren Goldstein, said in an opinion video he shared on social media on Tuesday.
"By denying Israel the moral right to fight this war, by comparing its just war of self-defense to the barbarism of Hamas, you repeat the sins of Pius XII - surreptitiously colluding with the forces of evil who seek to annihilate the Jewish people," stated Rabbi Goldstein while criticizing the Pope's stance.
Comment: Everyone has a moral right to defend themselves, but in this case, they used the false flag Hams attack and sacrificed their own people to justify the genocide that is currently happening in Gaza. Bombing and killing thousands of children is not a self-deffence. It is an atrocity, unimaginable by normal human beings.
Drawing a historical parallel, Goldstein equated Pope Francis' approach to that of Pope Pius XII during World War II, suggesting the Pope was failing in his duty to protect both Christians and Jews from global threats. He "betrays his fiduciary duty as the head of the Catholic Church to protect Christians throughout the world from the same murderous hatred directed against the Jews, not realizing that we are in this war together," he added.
Pope Francis's 'primitive pacifism'
Defending Israel's right to self-defense, Goldstein cited two American commentators, David Rivkin and Peter Berkovitz, who, in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece, accused Pope Francis of "primitive pacifism." Goldstein underscored that Israel's military engagements conform to the principles of a just war, as established by Saint Augustine and the Geneva Conventions.
Highlighting the IDF's efforts in minimizing civilian casualties, Goldstein remarked, "It is a matter of public record that the IDF has done more in this war and previous wars to minimize civilian casualties than any other army in recorded history." He acknowledged the tragic nature of civilian deaths but emphasized their sometimes unavoidable nature in just wars.
The chief rabbi also addressed the broader regional context, particularly Iran's threats against Israel. He criticized Pope Francis for not using his influence against Iran's pursuit of nuclear capabilities and support for groups like Hamas. "And yet, you have never used your powerful moral voice to condemn Iran for all this," he noted.
In his closing remarks, Goldstein urged Pope Francis to support Israel's fight against Hamas, highlighting the shared threats to Jews and Christians.
"Now is the time for you to lend your moral support to Israel's just war to defeat Hamas. If Israel cannot wage a just war within the accepted international laws of armed conflict, then it will be destroyed," he concluded, emphasizing the global impact of the pope's position.On Tuesday, Pope Francis called for prayers and "tangible aid" for the devastated enclave.
"For the inhabitants of the Holy Land, a Christmas of pain and mourning looms. We do not want to leave them alone. May we stand by them in prayer and tangible aid..." Francis wrote on social media platform X.On Sunday, Pope Francis suggested Israel was using "terrorism" in Gaza as he deplored the reported killing of two Christian women who had taken refuge in a church complex.
"I continue to receive very grave and painful news from Gaza... Unarmed civilians are the objects of bombings and shootings. And this happened even inside the Holy Family parish complex, where there are no terrorists, but nuns, families, children, people who are sick or disabled"Reuters contributed to this report.
A real-time, right before your very eyes genocide is not.
No matter how many 'isms' you care to shovel into the picture.