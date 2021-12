© Vatican Media.



Pope Francis said on Monday that a withdrawn document discouraging European Commission staff from using the word "Christmas" was an "anachronism."The pope was asked to comment on the 32-page internal document, called "#UnionOfEquality. European Commission Guidelines for Inclusive Communication," during his in-flight press conference en route from Greece to Italy on Dec. 6.He noted that a series of ideologies had attempted to pull up Europe's Christian roots.The commission is the executive branch of the European Union, a political and economic bloc of 27 member states."Not everyone celebrates the Christian holidays, and not all Christians celebrate them on the same dates," the document said.The guide encouraged staff based in the Belgian capital, Brussels, and LuxembourgI therefore withdraw the guidelines and will work further on this document."Speaking to journalists on Monday, the pope stressed that the EU should uphold the ideals of its founding fathers, who included committed Catholics such as Robert Schuman and Alcide De Gasperi, who the pope quoted during a major speech on democracy in Athens on Dec. 4.the pope told reporters at the end of his five-day visit to Cyprus and Greece The European Union must respect each country as it is structured within, the variety of countries, and not want to make them uniform.""I don't think it will do that, it wasn't its intention, but be careful, because sometimes they come, and, I don't know what comes to mind...""No, each country has its own peculiarity, but each country is open to the others.And be careful not to be vehicles of ideological colonization. That is why [the issue] of Christmas is an anachronism."Shortly before the guide was withdrawn, the Vatican's Secretary of State sharply criticized the document.In an interview published by Vatican News on Nov. 30, Cardinal Pietro Parolin said thatEurope's Catholic bishops welcomed the document's withdrawal.The Commission of the Bishops' Conferences of the European Union ( COMECE ) said that it "cannot help being concerned about the impression thatThe pope was also asked during the press conference, later posted on the Vatican's YouTube channel, about whether he was referring to specific countries when he spoke of a "retreat from democracy" in a speech at the Presidential Palace in Athens on Saturday.He replied thatHe said:"Today I will say, because you asked about right-wing governments, let's be careful that governments —He went: "On the other hand,The pope cited the 1907 novel "Lord of the World," by the English Monsignor Robert Hugh Benson, joking that he would be criticized for his "old-fashioned" taste in literature.the pope said."The weakening of democracy is caused by the danger of populism, which is not popularism, and the danger of these references to international economic and cultural powers. That's what comes to mind, but I'm not a political scientist, I'm just saying what I think."