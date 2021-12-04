The guidance, which has since been taken down from the RCM's website, gave instructions for health professionals on how babies should be put to sleep.
'Parents' are mentioned several times over the 16 bullet points on one page, but a paragraph referring to postnatal mothers stood out.
It stated: 'Postnatal people in hospital should have easy access to the call bell system, be shown how to use it and ensure it's working - they should be provided with a bed-side cot for the baby to use while in hospital.'
The choice of wording prompted an angry backlash from women when it was shared on Twitter, with one describing it as 'virtue signalling to a woke agenda.'
Comment: Or they were simply of that ideological bent, in which case their ability to provide information such as should be called into question.
'For the record, sex matters in baby sleep info. Research shows breastfeeding mums behave differently to formula feeding mums or other parents when co-sleeping...'
Other Twitter users were equally indignant about the omission of women and mothers from the document. Cathy Devine tweeted: 'Please do not replace women with so-called "postnatal people". It is highly offensive to many of us women who have given birth. And others.'
Franziska Haber added: 'Women are not an abstract concept to be redefined or erased at will. Deconstructing us in language insults our intelligence and dignity. We will never accept it.'
'I am a midwife and find this language confusing. [It is] very vague for non English speakers also.'
In response to the backlash, the RCM issued an apology and removed the document from their website.
The RCM stated: 'We would like to apologise that women are not mentioned in our recent safer sleeping guidance. This was a huge oversight on our part, especially as we are committed as an organisation to ensure that women are never erased from the narrative around pregnancy and birth.
'We have taken it down from our website while we revise and correct this omission.'
Earlier this year, the NHS faced a backlash over 'woke propaganda' messages urging people to add gender pronouns to their email signatures to mark LGBT Month in February.
Comment: It has spread as far as the UK's Foreign Office and even the Ministry of Defence : The UK government has lost control of its woke civil service
NHS Health Education England tweeted a message telling followers it would be 'focusing on misgendering, which is one of the most common unintentional blunders made by cisgender people.'
Comment: Meanwhile patients are suffering life threatening issues such as a lack of staff and a lockdown induced back log: "Frightening" shortfall of 50,000 doctors for UK's NHS this winter, healthcare staff 'quit over the summer' - BMA
It encouraged people to, 'add your pronouns to your email signature, which provides clarity and encourages others to do the same.'
Comment: And what if other people don't want in on this ideological brainwashing?
And in June, the NHS removed a glossary from its website about 'equality, diversity and inclusion' from public view after it was criticised for being 'highly divisive'.
The document, entitled 'Glossary A-Z', covered themes running from A for 'allyship', X for 'xenophobia'. The entry under W for 'white fragility' described the term as 'a state in which even a minimum of racial stress becomes intolerable, triggering a range of defensive moves by white people'.
Tory MP Neil O'Brien tweeted: 'A number of the concepts in this alphabet of woke are highly divisive - they shouldn't be being officially pushed like this.'
Last month, The Lancet, one of the world's most influential medical journals, tweeted an image of the cover of its latest issue, which displayed a sentence that replaced the word 'women' with 'bodies with vaginas'.
Comment: The fruits of Woke ideology show it clearly serves as a vehicle and cover for a much more sinister agenda: