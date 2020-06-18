Beijing has accused the CIA of secretly fuelling the trend for effeminate or "sissy" celebrities in China.The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (Cass), one of the country's leading research institutions, studied, derided in state media as "xiao xian rou" which means "little fresh meat".in 1962 with the foundation of the Johnny & Associates talent agency.It claims the agency's founder, Johnny Kitagawa, was "loyal to the Americans rather than the Japanese" andSince then, the Chinese report, titled "Do you know how hard the CIA is working", says,Beijing's experts compared China's entertainment industry, which "advocates feminine male artists", to Hollywood, where "male stars are not like this, most of them are tough guys".This has irked Beijing, which connects national strength with male muscularity. An editorial in the state-run Xinhua news agency derided xiao xian rou as "sissy boys" unfit for the task of "helping our nation reach its renaissance".Last year, Xinhua, the state news agency, lambasted singers in a new group, New F4, as "sissy pants" and said they were "not men, but not women".To counter the popularity of xiao xian rou, the government has backed films such as Wolf Warrior 2, with male leads who are macho and militaristic. "Anyone who offends China will be killed no matter how far the target is," the tagline for the film, which features guns, explosions and tanks, reads.While China is still a highly patriarchal society, notions of gender and sexuality have become more diverse, especially since homosexuality was declassified as a mental illness in 2001.