Pope Francis will dispatch a team to investigate if the Archbishop of Cologne mishandled sexual abuse claims in the Catholic Church. Parishioners have been protesting against the diocese and demanding accountability.Investigators from the Vatican will visit the Archdiocese of Cologne, Germany in the first half of June to check whether its leader, Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, had made "mistakes" in the addressing of the sexual abuse cases, the archdiocese said in a statement on Friday. They will also look at possible failings by Stefan Hesse, the archbishop of Hamburg, who was the former head of personnel in Cologne.Woelki said during the trip that he understood the concerns of the public and it was "important for me to hear them."In 2010, a victim told the archdiocese of Cologne that a Dusseldorf priest, who was later identified by the media as Pastor O., sexually abused him in the late 1970s, when he was a child. The victim was subsequently compensated €15,000 ($18,210) by the Church.In January 2019, the archdiocese commissioned a Munich-based law firm to examine Church files from 1975 onward in order to determine what had led to the cover-up of the incidents of sexual abuse over the years.Woelki then commissioned a new independent study, which was published in March 2021.The two officials commissioned by the Pope to assess the situation in Cologne, the center of Germany's largest and most powerful Roman Catholic diocese, are Anders Arborelius, the Bishop of Stockholm, and Johannes van den Hende, the Bishop of Rotterdam.