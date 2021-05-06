© Unsplash / Piron Guillaume

Two Dutch ministers have submitted an amendment to parliament that, to simplify changing gender on birth certificates, following pressure from transgender groups.The legislative amendment to the Transgender Act was submitted by the legal protection minister and emancipation minister to the Lower House of Parliament. "Persons whose gender identity does not correspond to the sex determined at birth can, under certain conditions, change their gender in the birth certificate," a release published on the website of the Dutch government says.According to the statement, more. The amendment was put forward in order "to do justice to the emancipation of transgender people."The ministers suggest scrapping the requirement for. The statement says transgender groups consider this requirement to be a violation of the right of individuals to self-determination. The simplified procedure would involve written submission of the desire to change gender registration, andThe proposed legislation would also scrap the age limit, so thatchange their gender registration. This is being done as a nod to transgender groups and parents who say that some young people already live with a gender other than that designated at birth before they reach 16. In order to change their gender registration, children would have to submit a request to the court.The legislation would also allow changes in registration to be done at the place of current residence, rather than the place of birth., including sterilization, to legally change their gender.Last December, the Dutch government agreed to pay compensation of €5,000 to about 2,000 trans people who were sterilized between 1985 and 2014 in order to change gender.The Dutch government states that it is committed to improving the position of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) people worldwide. The Netherlands has some of the most progressive laws regarding LGBTI rights in the world.