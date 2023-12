the cantaloupe were very highly contaminated,"

'A very rare strain of salmonella'

"It's never been seen before in B.C.

Slicing contamination

At least five people in Canada have died in a salmonella outbreak linked to contaminated cantaloupe that scientists have traced to a rare strain of bacteria.Federal health and food officials say Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes have been identified as the likely source of the outbreak in Canada. Other potentially contaminated brands have been sold in the U.S.As of Thursday, at leastwith SalmonellaSoahanina, Sundsvall and Oranienburg illness on top ofsince many recover without seeking medical care.Both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) say they're concerned about the extent of hospitalizations. Authorities in both countries are trying to prevent anyone else from eating contaminated fruit , such as diced products from the freezer."There's definitely a strain of salmonella that's causing severe illness," said April Hexemer, an epidemiologist and director of outbreak management with PHAC in Guelph, Ont.and more could still be reported, Hexemer said."I thinkshe added.When an outbreak like this happens, food inspectors race to track down the culprit. In the case of the contaminated cantaloupe, they were able to trace the salmonella back to produce from a few specific companies by checking invoices from Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. The recall process is crucial for stopping the spread of foodborne illness, health officials said.The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), Hexemer said, and issued its food recall warnings on Nov. 1. The exact cause of contamination is still under investigation.Katia Martinez, a health communication specialist at CDC's division of foodborne, waterborne, and environmental diseases, said in an email."At this time, we do not know much about the virulence of the outbreak strains because the strain causing most of the illness in this outbreak isRare, too, in Canada.and so it popped out right away," said Dr. Jennifer Grant, who heads the bacterial and fungal department at the BC Centre for Disease Control in Vancouver.Until an all clear is provided by public health officials, food science Prof. Keith Warriner at the University of Guelph suggests those who are at high risk such as babies,, pregnant individuals or adults older than 65 consider choosing other fruit to eat.Salmonella can be transmitted to other people if consumers don't wash their hands properly, although Hexemer said there's no evidence of that in this investigation so far.Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases physician at Toronto General Hospital, said if salmonella gets into the bloodstream, it can be dangerous."We need to have better communication in terms of ensuring people know what the affected products are so that they don't consume them," Bogoch said.Officials at the CFIA have encouraged consumers to sign up for food recall notifications . When cantaloupes are under recall, that's when Warriner suggested avoiding that melon.Hexemer noted that public health notices were posted online last month and sent directly to daycare and long-term care associations to try to get the word out about the recalls and illnesses.Long-term complications of salmonella may include severe arthritis, PHAC said.As for why cantaloupe is prone to salmonella, Warriner pointed to the surface of the fruit. The net-like texture of cantaloupe skin presents a perfect place for germs to tuck into tiny crevices and resist being washed off, compared with smoother-skinned fruit.Salmonella bacteria transfer from the skin to the inside flesh when the fruit is cut by a knife."If you brought contaminated salmonella into a processing plant, like on a melon or fresh produce even, the risk of transfer of salmonella is fairly high," Warriner said. That's one reason why the recall expanded from cantaloupe to fruit platters.Warriner'swithout chlorinated water , which isn't always the case," Warriner said., in part because produce is perishable, and there may not be a sample to test.When a contaminated food source is identified, such as during the current outbreak, if somebody sees a physician because of salmonella symptoms, the health-care provider can ask: Did you happen to have cantaloupe?A foodborne illness like salmonella typically causes symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting.Given that, teams of scientists compare the genetic sequence of the bacteria from the contaminated cantaloupe to those from stool samples provided by infected patients."The smoking gun is when we test the potential [food] sources and find that organism that's closely genetically related," to salmonella from the patient, Grant said.In the case of the cantaloupe, the two matched exactly.When the same genetic strain pops up in two or more illnesses, epidemiologists say it's strong evidence that the patients faced the same source of contamination.To be thorough, investigators continue to ask those sickened a long list of questions about what they ate, where they travelled and if they were near animals, said Dr. Mayank Singal, a physician epidemiologist at BCCDC.The outer end of the incubation period for this germ is six days. It can take up to four weeks to tell if a sick person is part of an outbreak, Hexemer said.The last recalled cantaloupe was sold in Canada on Nov. 24. Other brands were sold south of the border.