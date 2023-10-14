Comment: Comment: Be on the lookout for emotive language biased towards 'poor l'il Israel.' The article is loaded with it.
Hamas launched a fresh wave of rocket attacks in Israel this afternoon, destroying a children's hospital and a supermarket.
Shocking footage from the southern city of Ashkelon shows the Barzilai Medical Centre in ruins with the children's wing taking a direct hit.
Yet somehow Palestinians hospitals in ruins are not 'shocking'?
Pictures also show the remains of a supermarket in the city, surrounded by debris and marked by a large crater.
The strikes were among many launched by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, who targeted multiple locations across the country.
ISIS.'
Israeli airstrikes demolished entire Palestinian neighbourhoods on Wednesday as hospitals struggled to treat the injured with dwindling medical supplies.
This afternoon Gaza's two million residents lost electricity as the enclave's sole power plant ran out of fuel and shut down.
The Gaza plant 'ran out of fuel' because Israel, who controls the fuel supplies, cut them off. Israel has also cut the internet, the better to hide the barbarity of its coming ground invasion.
The outage deepens the crisis inside the 140-square-mile territory, with Israeli forces lining up on the border ahead of a planned invasion.
The war has claimed at least 2,200 lives on both sides and is only expected to escalate further from this point. Humanitarian groups have pleaded for the creation of aid corridors ahead of the likely Israeli assault.
As fears mounted inside the enclave of an imminent assault, an Israeli defence official vowed that Gaza will become a 'tent city' with every building razed.
In the early hours, Israeli forces conducted 250 airstrikes in just one hour across northern and eastern parts of the Gaza strip in revenge for Hamas' terror attacks.
Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) spokesman Jonathan Conricus said they are sending 'infantry, armoured soldiers, artillery corps', plus 300,000 reservists 'close to the Gaza Strip to execute the mission that we have been given by the Israeli government'.
Mr Conricus added: 'That is to make sure that Hamas at the end of this war won't have any military capabilities by which they can threaten or kill Israeli civilians.'
In another sign that an attack is imminent, Israeli officials have told residents living close to the border with Gaza to prepare to remain in shelters for 72 hours, and to stock up on food and water. Some have begun to evacuate.
Except there's no food and water to stock up with. Israel controls ALL supplies going into Gaza.
Clashes between Israeli forces and Hamas have continued around the border, with fierce gun fighting between Israeli Border Guards and Hamas attackers in the southern cities of Sderot and Ashkelon.
A series of rocket salvos from Gaza also hit Sderot this morning, injuring at least one civilian and damaging five buildings.
Three Israeli soldiers were killed in a confrontation with 'terrorist infiltrators' to the north on the frontier with Lebanon, where Palestinian Islamic Jihad fighters and Lebanon's Hezbollah had launched attacks and rocket strikes.
On Saturday, the armed wing of Hamas streamed across the Gaza border fence and launched a ruthless attack on unsuspecting soldiers and civilians in what EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has described as an 'act of war'.
At least 169 Israeli soldiers have been killed in fighting with Hamas, the army said on Wednesday. 'As of this morning, we've informed the families of 169 fallen IDF soldiers,' military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters.
In Israel, the death toll from Saturday's assault rose to 1,200 - making it the deadliest attack in the country's 75-year history, while Gaza officials reported more than 900 people have been killed as Israel pounded the territory with air strikes.
One key target was the al-Furqan neighborhood - so named after a mosque in the area - which defense officials said is a 'nest of terror' used by Hamas to launch attacks against Israel.
Hamas said two of its top officials had been killed, while Israel's military said the bodies of roughly 1,500 Hamas infiltrators had been found.
Images later emerged appearing to show trails of phosphorus munitions being used over Gaza - something Palestinian sources had alleged. The use of such weapons in civilian areas is considered a war crime.
'Hamas wanted a change and it will get one. What was in Gaza will no longer be,' he said, speaking to soldiers near the Gaza fence.
'We started the offensive from the air, later on we will also come from the ground. We've been controlling the area since Day Two and we are on the offensive. It will only intensify.'
Gallant promised to show no mercy to the terrorists.
Which Israel has now defined as ALL Gazan Palestinians. Gallant (how ironic that name) plans a bloodbath:
'Whoever comes to decapitate, murder women, Holocaust survivors — we will eliminate him at the height of our power and without compromise.'
Fears of a regional conflagration have surged ahead of an expected Israeli ground incursion into Gaza.Dozens were killed and hundreds wounded as Israel pounded the Gaza Strip with hundreds of air strikes overnight, a Hamas government official said Wednesday. The strikes destroyed several buildings of the Hamas-linked Islamic University in Gaza City, a university official said.
The Israeli military confirmed it had hit dozens of Hamas targets during the night.
It said fighter jets destroyed 'advanced detection systems' that Hamas used to spot military aircraft.
They also hit 80 Hamas targets in the Beit Hanoun area of the northeastern Gaza Strip, including two bank branches used by the Islamist group to 'fund terrorism' in the enclave, the military said.
In response to Saturday's attack, Israel imposed a 'total siege' on Gaza, suspending supplies of food, water, electricity and fuel to the already blockaded enclave.
Hence the cruelty of admonishing a captive population to prepare for a siege.
Today's airstrikes came as the barbarity of Hamas' attacks on Israel was becoming apparent, with ever-more savage behavior being described.
At the Be'eri kibbutz, 100 people - 10 percent of the population - were murdered.
David Ben Zion, Deputy Commander of Unit 71, told i24News that he had seen victims shot dead in their beds.
'We went door after door, we killed a lot of the terrorists,' he said.
'We are stronger than them. They are aggressive, they are very bad... But we are stronger than them.'
Harrowing images from the scene at Kfar Aza kibbutz showed a baby's cot covered with blood; her small bloodied dress lying next to it.
The Israeli soldiers were seen comforting each other after witnessing such horrors, including the bodies of entire families who were gunned down in their beds.
'You see the babies, the mothers, the fathers, in their bedrooms, in their protection rooms and how the terrorist kills them,' said Israeli Major General Itai Veruv.
'It's not a war, it's not a battlefield. It's a massacre, it's a terror activity.
'It is something that I never saw in my life. It's something that we used to imagine from our grandfathers, grandmothers in the pogrom in Europe and other places. It's not something that happens in new history.'
It's something Palestinians see every day.
Veruv said his soldiers spent 'about 48 hours' fighting 'waves and waves of terrorists' on roads and in neighboring communities.
Joe Biden called it 'an act of sheer evil', and said it was reminiscent of 'the worst rampages of ISIS.'
One might wonder if the CIA via Mossad, planted some of its ISIS pets within Hamas. It plays in Israel's favor.
He pledged that the US would make sure Israel has the tools it needs to defend itself: he has dispatched the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford and five guided-missile cruisers and destroyers to the scene, and they arrived on Tuesday.
Biden said the U.S. has 'enhanced our military force posture' in the region and is surging military assistance to Israel.
Biden also spoke with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, on Tuesday, for the third time.
Gaza's health ministry said at least 900 people have been killed and 4,600 wounded in the crowded coastal enclave.
Aid agencies were urging Israel to open humanitarian corridors to allow in food and medical supplies.
But Israel said it will cut off water, electricity, food and fuel to the territory in a 'total siege'.
After Israel imposed its blockade, European Union foreign ministers joined calls for humanitarian corridors for those trying to flee.
UN human rights chief Volker Turk said such sieges are prohibited under international humanitarian law.
Medical supplies, including oxygen, were running low at Gaza's overwhelmed Al-Shifa hospital, said Mohammed Ghonim, a doctor in the emergency room.
Palestinian media said Israeli airstrikes also hit homes in Gaza City, the southern city of Khan Younis and in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.
One home struck belonged to the father of Mohammed Deif, the leader of Hamas' armed wing in Gaza, reports said. Deif's brother and other family members were killed, according to the reports.
Residents appealing for help on social media said many buildings had collapsed, sometimes trapping as many as 50 people inside with rescue workers unable to reach them.
The United Nations said more than 180,000 Gazans had been made homeless, many huddling on streets or in schools.
At the morgue in Gaza's Khan Younis hospital, bodies lay on the ground on stretchers with names written on their bellies. Medics called for relatives to pick up bodies quickly because there was no more space for the dead.
A municipal building was hit while being used as an emergency shelter. Survivors there spoke of many dead.
More than 250,000 people have fled their homes in Gaza, the U.N. said, the most since a 2014 air and ground offensive by Israel uprooted about 400,000. The vast majority are sheltering in schools run by the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees. Damage to three water and sanitation sites has cut off services to 400,000 people, the U.N. said.
The U.N.'s World Health Organization (WHO) said that supplies it had pre-positioned for seven hospitals in Gaza have already run out amid the flood of wounded. The head of the medical aid group Doctors Without Borders said surgical equipment, antibiotics, fuel and other supplies were running out at two hospitals it runs in Gaza.
With Israel making sure no more aid is coming. Only Democracy in the Middle East™, eh?
The World Food Programme (WFP) said Tuesday it was targeting food help for some 800,000 people in Gaza and the West Bank following the outbreak of more violence.
The WFP is appealing for $17.3 million in the next four weeks to address the 'critical situation' in the Palestinian territories, and also echoed a call by the WHO for a humanitarian corridor to provide aid to Gaza.
'Distributions are ongoing daily for displaced people in shelters in Gaza, amid concerns that the city is running out of critical resources like food, water, and electricity, with damaged infrastructure severely impeding both food production and distribution networks,' it said.
It is also beginning to distribute cash-based transfers to 164,000 people in Gaza and the West Bank, electronic vouchers which can be redeemed for food in local shops, it said - even while expressing fears that local supplies are running out.
